Bottom-Basement Entry to Lithium’s Next Wave: Elektros Advances Strategic Communications as Global Demand Surges

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced it has retained Ludlow Consulting as its strategic communications advisor to enhance corporate messaging, media visibility, and shareholder engagement.

The engagement is designed to support the Company’s next phase of growth through the development of an integrated public relations, media relations, and investor relations framework aligned with public company best practices and compliance standards.

Under this advisory mandate, Elektros will be guided in modernizing shareholder communications through AI-enhanced investor relations solutions. This includes strategic support for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) knowledgebase integration for virtual investor-facing communications, institutional-grade investor materials, and targeted digital outreach to mining-sector stakeholders.

Ludlow Consulting will also advise on establishing a corporate advisory board comprised of mining, critical minerals, and institutional resources expertise to support Elektros’ long-term corporate positioning and execution strategy.

“In today’s market, strong communications and disciplined stakeholder engagement are essential to building credibility and long-term shareholder value,” said Thomas Bustamante, Founder of Ludlow Consulting. “Our mission is to help Elektros create consistent, professional messaging and a modern investor relations foundation that can scale alongside the Company’s operational progress.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be developing our lithium opportunity in Sierra Leone at a moment when demand for critical minerals is accelerating worldwide,” said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. “We have an exceptional team with boots on the ground, and we’re proud of the coordination, discipline, and commitment it takes to build a special company around a resource that is becoming increasingly vital to the clean energy transition. We believe Elektros is positioned on the forefront of hard-rock lithium development, and we’re grateful – and we thank God – to have the people, partners, and momentum to move forward into the next phase, including initial stockpiling efforts. This is only the beginning. We look forward to providing updates as milestones are achieved, and we are proud to have Ludlow Consulting on our team as we advance in the clean energy sector.”

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Why Lithium Matters Now

Lithium is a critical ingredient in modern rechargeable batteries, powering electric vehicles and enabling grid-scale energy storage. As EV adoption expands and energy security becomes a central priority worldwide, access to reliable lithium supply is increasingly viewed as strategic.

Selected Industry Commentary on Lithium’s Importance

Reuters: “Lithium [is a] key element for electric vehicle ramp up.”

Bloomberg: “Lithium … [is] a key ingredient in the batteries that power electric vehicles.”

Financial Times: “Lithium price squeeze adds to cost of the energy transition.”

Benzinga: “Lithium – a critical battery metal.”

Wall Street Journal: “Lithium is the new gasoline for the electric-vehicle era.”

Elektros believes Sierra Leone and the broader African region have an important role to play in responsibly developing critical mineral supply chains, including lithium resources needed to support EV manufacturing and energy storage worldwide.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties.

Elektros Inc. is a small company today, but we aspire to build toward the scale, discipline, and market leadership demonstrated by leading companies in the lithium sector – and we aim to join that peer group in the near future.

