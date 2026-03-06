BOSSLOGIC × ARTPICS: EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DELIVERS 1/1 ORIGINAL ART TRADING CARDS

Bosslogic to create and curate global roster of illustrators and fine artists for original 1/1 art trading cards that are authenticated, notarized and encased in tamper-proof and UV protected holders

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ArtPics today announces its first exclusive global partnership, with internationally acclaimed entertainment artist Bosslogic, to launch Bosslogic × ArtPics — a branded series of 1/1 original art trading cards and curated guest-artist drops. ArtPics is the future of Fine Art collecting by creating and facilitating original Artwork into high-quality, trading-card-sized collectibles.

Bosslogic, whose work has reached millions of fans worldwide through collaborations with major entertainment platforms including Marvel Studios (Avengers: Endgame), Disney, Netflix, and DC/Warner Bros. will create his own art cards and personally curate an elite roster of illustrators, painters, and new-wave creators for this high-visibility program. Many featured artists will be introduced to North American audiences for the first time through this series.

“Bosslogic is an artists’ artist – immensely respected by peers and millions of fans, and we’re honored to partner with him for our ArtPics trading cards,” said Gareb Shamus, ArtPics Co-Founder. “Our company feels like it’s been decades in the making. Everything we have learned as collectors, artists, and building global communities, is being poured into our ArtPics platform. We are going to give Artists a platform and new medium to reach their fans and original art fans, something that has eluded them forever – trading card 1/1 original art from many of their favorite artists. Once an impossibility, you can now acquire art from many of the biggest names in the art world while combining the collectability of trading cards.”

“I’ve known Gareb and his team for almost a decade and they are high-class operators who know how to create quality products and engage with millions of fans worldwide,” said Bosslogic. “When Gareb asked me to join ArtPics it was an instant ‘yes’ from me as I’ve wanted to do this since I was six years old and feel like I found the perfect partner.”

Bosslogic × ArtPics – What to Expect

1/1 Original Cards: One-of-one artworks created specifically for the Bosslogic × ArtPics collection

One-of-one artworks created specifically for the Bosslogic × ArtPics collection Bosslogic Curation: Bosslogic curates global artists — illustrators painters, and more – many of whom have never been seen in North America

Bosslogic curates global artists — illustrators painters, and more – many of whom have never been seen in North America Premium Authentication & Presentation: Each card is hand-signed, authenticated, date-stamped, and encapsulated in archival, tamper-proof holders for preservation and display

Each card is hand-signed, authenticated, date-stamped, and encapsulated in archival, tamper-proof holders for preservation and display Physical + Digital Ownership: Every card includes an embedded NFC chip and a digital version for mobile display, guaranteeing authenticity and ownership across physical and digital platforms

Every card includes an embedded and a digital version for mobile display, guaranteeing authenticity and ownership across physical and digital platforms Accessible Collecting: Bosslogic × ArtPics brings original art into an approachable format so collectors can acquire 1/1 pieces from top artists without the traditional barriers

Bosslogic × ArtPics brings original art into an approachable format so collectors can acquire 1/1 pieces from top artists without the traditional barriers Drops: A mix of timed drops and premium events, plus VIP access and art-fair activations where collectors can see and handle finished encapsulated cards in person

Why This Matters

The trading card format is driving mass participation and liquidity in collectibles markets with almost daily record-breaking sales. ArtPics aims to make Original Art more accessible and collectible by combining Bosslogic’s entertainment pedigree and curatorial eye with ArtPics’ expertise in art, branding, authentication, packaging and marketplace logistics. This program opens a new chapter for original art – expanding audiences from gamers and genre fans to galleries and institutional collectors, and creates new reach for professional and up-and-coming artists.

About ArtPics

Founded in 2024 by Gareb Shamus (founder of Comic Con and Wizard Magazine), ArtPics turns original artworks into trading card sized collectibles that are authenticated, encapsulated, and beautifully packaged. ArtPics makes collecting accessible by bringing limited-edition original art and curated drops to a global audience via direct-to-fan releases.

About Bosslogic

Bosslogic is an internationally celebrated entertainment artist and creative director known for cinematic poster art, fan art, and commissioned works across film, television and video games. With high-profile collaborations for Marvel Studios, Disney, Netflix and DC/Warner Bros., Bosslogic blends viral fan culture with studio-level creative production.

Media Contact

Gareb Shamus

Head of Communications, ArtPics

info@artpicscards.com

High-res images, interview requests, and sample card previews: Available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosslogic-O-artpics-exclusive-partnership-delivers-11-original-art-trading-cards-302706214.html

SOURCE ArtPics