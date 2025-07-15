BOSGAME Announces Launch of M5 AI Mini PC

BOSGAME has launched its new high-performance M5 AI Mini PC, positioned as the best mini PC in the 2025 market, offering an ideal solution for creators, developers, and professionals.

Leading retailer of technology products, BOSGAME has announced the launch of its M5 AI Mini PC , designed to meet the growing demand for compact and intelligent computing.

The BOSGAME M5 AI Mini PC which is now available for pre-order, is engineered to deliver high performance in a compact form factor, integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and high-speed connectivity.

The M5 AI Mini PC is expected to appeal to a wide range of users, from professionals requiring robust computing in a small footprint to casual users seeking an advanced and space-saving device for everyday tasks.

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and radeon 8060S graphics

At the core of the M5 is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, currently the most powerful chip available in the mini PC market, delivering 16 cores and 32 threads of processing power, along with an integrated Radeon 8060S GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5 architecture. With 40 compute units and 20 WGP, the graphics capabilities rival that of dedicated desktop GPUs like the RTX 4070.

High memory, storage, and AI for demanding workloads

Key specifications of the M5 include up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8533MHz, dual M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots supporting up to 2TB of high-speed storage, and a total of 126 TOPS of AI compute performance powered by a 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

The M5 also features integrated Radeon 8060S graphics for smooth 3D rendering and next-generation gameplay, and offers a full suite of connectivity options including USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, an SD 4.0 card reader, 2.5Gbps LAN, and WiFi 7.

BOSGAME’s M5 AI Mini PC beats RTX 4090 in select AI workloads

Thanks to its advanced architecture, the M5 can run Llama 3 models locally, outperforming even high-end GPUs in AI workflows.

In LM Studio, BOSGAME reports AI performance up to 2.2× faster than an RTX 4090, making it a powerful solution for edge AI development, machine learning, and large-scale content creation.

A spokesperson for BOSGAME said:

“The BOSGAME M5 is currently the most powerful mini AI PC, featuring an advanced AI processor and WiFi 7 technology. It’s an all-in-one desktop solution built for professionals who demand maximum performance without compromise.”

The company, originally a major motherboard producer in China, reported approximately $30 million USD in revenue last year and is projecting between $60 and $70 million USD in 2025, driven by the growing demand for high-performance mini-computers.

The company continues to invest in innovation, with over 300 R&D specialists contributing to the development of new technologies and system designs.

The M5 reflects BOSGAME’s broader mission to deliver accessible, high-performance computing to a global audience. Pre-orders for the BOSGAME M5 are now open via the official website , with shipping scheduled to begin in early July.

