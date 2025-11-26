Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Carsten Cramer becomes Spokesperson of the Management Board / Svenja Schlenker Joins the Management Team

Following Hans-Joachim Watzke’s departure from the management of the general partner (Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH) of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA on November 23, 2025 (see corporate news from the same day), the presidential committee of the advisory board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH decided the following:

1.

Mr. Carsten Cramer will become spokesman for the management and, in addition to his existing responsibilities for marketing, sales, digitalization, and internationalization, will also take on responsibility for communications and strategy.

2.

Ms. Svenja Schlenker will join the current management team consisting of Carsten Cramer, Thomas Treß, and Lars Ricken and will be responsible for the business unit human resources in the future. Her responsibilities will continue to include girls’ and women’s soccer at Borussia Dortmund in a holistic and cross-organizational manner.

The necessary measures will be implemented in detail soon. This includes, among other things, Ms. Schlenker stepping down from her current position as a member and chair of the works council.

The responsibilities of Mr. Thomas Treß, who is responsible for the finance, organization, legal and investor relations business units, and Mr. Lars Ricken, who is responsible for the sports business unit, will remain unchanged.

Dortmund, 26th November 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

