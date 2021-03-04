Boost Mobile Introduces New “Privacy Premium” with Secure Wi-Fi by Mobolize

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boost Mobile today introduced a new “Privacy Premium” offering that includes Secure Wi-Fi. This popular application incorporates Mobolize’s Data Management Engine with SmartVPN® technology. Secure Wi-Fi automatically protects users’ personal data when connected to Wi-Fi.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a rise in cyber criminality creating a greater need for privacy services, especially on mobile devices. There has been an almost 75% increase in ransomware and mobile vulnerabilities have grown 50%, according to many industry reports including Skybox Security. Boost Mobile, together with Mobolize, enables users to keep their data safe as they email and browse the web.

“Boost recognizes their customers’ growing need for a secure mobile experience and responded with a ‘Privacy Premium’ offering that includes Secure Wi-Fi by Mobolize,” said Colleen LeCount, Chief Revenue Officer, Mobolize. “We’ve seen an increased security threat for mobile users and are proud to partner with Boost Mobile to help customers avoid identity and data theft.”

Secure Wi-Fi uses Mobolize’s SmartVPN® to intelligently manage data, including encrypting only unencrypted data. This increases security efficiency and maximizes device performance, including minimal impact on battery life.

Boost’s “Privacy Premium” also includes Call Screener Premium, which identifies, reports and blocks unwanted spam calls; and Premium Visual Voicemail, which lets users manage and review their voicemail including transcribing them into text. This value-added service gives customers full digital protection on their Android phones in one convenient add-on for $5.99 per month.

Mobolize enables mobile operators, service and technology providers to deliver security, connectivity and optimization solutions that enhance the mobile data experience. By using our patented Data Management Engine, which is deployed on the mobile device, providers can deliver value-added services and extend security solutions to meet the growing demand for smart security and connectivity on mobile endpoints. The result is enhanced protection and an improved mobile data experience for business and consumer users, while increasing revenue and competitive differentiation for our partners. Mobolize solutions are deployed on Android, iOS and Chrome OS devices. To learn more, visit www.mobolize.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

