Books-A-Million’s Virtual Event with Author John Archibald Invites a Deep Dive into “Shaking the Gates of Hell”

The live virtual event set for March 9 includes an enriching Q&A with journalist John Archibald about his debut memoir, available for pre-order now at Books-A-Million.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BooksAMillion–Books-A-Million is proud to announce a live virtual event with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and AL.com columnist John Archibald on March 9, the release date of his debut memoir, “Shaking the Gates of Hell.”

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. CT and is open to ticketed guests for a $34 registration fee, which includes a signed copy of Mr. Archibald’s book. Participants will enjoy a live Q&A with the award-winning author. Moderated by Alabama icon Wayne Flynt and Reckon Interview team members John Hammontree and Ryan Nave and hosted by Books-A-Million and AL.com, this virtual event promises an insightful exploration of a book that asks a complicated question: Can one remain silent in the face of discrimination and still be a good person?

“This book takes an unflinching look at the sometimes blurry line between silence and culpability in the face of injustice, and how one can overcome a history of silence to become an instrument of change,” said Books-A-Million CEO Terrance G. Finley of Mr. Archibald’s powerful memoir.

Mr. Archibald wrote in a recent Books-A-Million blog post: “We all have pulpits. Big, small, religious or otherwise. … If you don’t use all the power of your pulpit to speak against discrimination and racism and evil in all the forms that surround you, can you lay claim to goodness?”

Guests can register for the virtual event online at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/johnarchibald/register.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is the second largest bookseller in the United States. Books-A-Million began more than 100 years ago in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Ala., and now operates 200-plus stores in 32 states as well as a thriving online store at booksamillion.com. As Books-A-Million’s market presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find your nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.

ABOUT THE RECKON INTERVIEW

The Reckon Interview is an award-winning weekly podcast dedicated to telling the stories of the South. Each week, John Hammontree speaks with Southern authors, entertainers, artists, leaders and thinkers to better understand the most interesting region of America and learn how we can each craft our own narratives about the South. It’s available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

ABOUT ALABAMA MEDIA GROUP

Reckon is a part of Alabama Media Group. Reckon’s journalism with AMG has garnered major awards, including national investigative prizes, Emmys and a Pulitzer Prize. Reckon has partnered with Google, Facebook and other community-building brands.

Alabama Media Group is a digitally focused news and information company that combines the quality journalism of The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile’s Press-Register and The Mississippi Press with the up-to-the-minute access of AL.com and gulflive.com. Through brands It’s a Southern Thing, This Is Alabama and People of Alabama, Alabama Media Group seeks to entertain, inform, share the messages of its partners and help build communities and connect them to the world at large. Alabama Media Group is part of Advance Local.

Contacts

Katherine Alverson



Brand Content Manager



205.942.3737



[email protected]