Bonk, Inc. Welcomes Strategic Partner TenX Protocols Following Public Debut and Acquisition of ~220 Billion BONK Digital Assets

Newly Listed TSX Venture Company (Ticker: TNX) Deploys Capital into BONK Ecosystem; Massive Purchase Reinforces Institutional Treasury Thesis

Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK), the premier public vehicle for the BONK ecosystem, today highlighted a major institutional milestone for the asset class. TenX Protocols Inc. (“TenX”), a blockchain infrastructure company that recently debuted on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:TNX), has entered into a strategic partnership with BONK Contributors and executed a significant treasury acquisition.

As part of its strategic entry into the ecosystem, TenX has reported the acquisition of approximately 219.7 billion BONK digital assets (specifically 219,737,766,594.9) as of January 5, 2026. This position was established through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter purchases at an average cost of approximately US$0.00001138 per unit.

For Bonk, Inc. shareholders, this serves as powerful third-party validation. It demonstrates that other public companies are actively deploying capital into the same asset class that underpins Bonk, Inc.’s own treasury strategy.

TenX is working directly with BONK Contributors to advance educational initiatives, increase global awareness of digital assets, and promote TenX’s staking and infrastructure services across emerging blockchain ecosystems.

“We are excited to launch TenX as a public company alongside a partner like BONK Contributors,” said Mat Cybula, Co-Founder of TenX Protocols. “BONK has grown into a deeply embedded ecosystem with real on-chain activity and a strong community, and that evolution aligns closely with our thesis of actively participating in networks we believe in.”

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc., added, “The arrival of TenX as a major holder and partner is a watershed moment. When another public company-fresh off a $29.9 million CAD financing-allocates significant capital to acquire ~220 billion BONK, it confirms what we have said all along: this asset is moving from the fringe to the balance sheets of regulated entities. We welcome TenX to the ecosystem and look forward to seeing their infrastructure expertise drive further utility.”

About TenX Protocols Inc. TenX (TSX-V: TNX) is a blockchain infrastructure company focused on building and operating staking solutions for next-generation blockchain networks. The Company debuted on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 10, 2025, following the successful closing of $29.9 million CAD in subscription receipt financings. TenX operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of digital assets, and provides advisory services across high throughput blockchain networks. The founding team, including CEO Mat Cybula, COO Filip Cybula, and CTO Geoff Byers, brings over a decade of experience building secure systems at companies like Cryptiv Inc. and Tetra Trust.

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire