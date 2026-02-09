Bonk, Inc. Reports January Net Revenue of $2.46 Million from BONK.fun Interest; Monthly Income Surges 68%

Reconciled On-Chain Data Confirms $2,464,116 in Actual Received Income for January; Annualized Run Rate Approaches $30 Million

Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today released confirmed performance data for the full month of January 2026. Following a breakout fourth quarter, the Company’s primary revenue-generating asset, BONK.fun, has delivered a continued trajectory of significant growth to start the new fiscal year.

The Data: Reconciled Net Income While third-party aggregators (such as DeFiLlama) reported raw total platform income of approximately $5.14 million for the month, Bonk, Inc. has completed a full reconciliation of wallet receipts to account for cost-of-revenue adjustments and aggregator discrepancies.

January 2026 Net Revenue (Received): $2,464,116

December 2025 Revenue (Comparable): $1.47 Million

Growth Rate: Approximately 68% increase Month-over-Month.

The confirmed $2.46 million figure represents the actual cash flow received by Bonk, Inc.’s wallets (net of network costs), validating the high-margin nature of the revenue stream.

Financial Implications The jump to $2.46 million in monthly net income places the asset on an annualized run rate of approximately $30 million. This performance significantly exceeds the internal targets set by management for Q1 2026 and provides strong cash flow visibility for the Company’s operations and treasury accumulation strategy.

Operational Highlights The surge in January revenue validates the Company’s “Flight to Quality” thesis. Despite volatility in the broader digital asset markets, users and creators continued to migrate to BONK.fun throughout the month, attracted by its community alignment and transparent infrastructure.

Management Commentary “Scaling revenue by nearly 70% in a single month is a testament to the product-market fit BONK.fun has achieved,” said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Bonk, Inc. Board Director and BONK Core Contributor. “While raw data from aggregators can vary, our wallet receipts tell the definitive story: we realized $2.46 million in actual income for January. This moves us from theoretical growth to tangible financial results that are actively strengthening our balance sheet.”

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

