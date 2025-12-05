Bonk, Inc. Highlights Major Ecosystem Milestone: Launch of Regulated BONK ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

New Institutional Investment Vehicle Expected to Drive Awareness, Liquidity, and Value to Bonk, Inc.’s Treasury

Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today welcomed a significant development within the broader BONK ecosystem that directly supports the Company’s strategic objective of building shareholder value through digital asset treasury accumulation.

The Company highlighted the recent launch of the BONK Exchange Traded Product (ETP) by Bitcoin Capital AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and Board Director, commented on the significance of this development: “The momentum we are seeing is undeniable. The ecosystem is expanding rapidly, and institutional financial rails are being built in the EU to broaden access for investors. Bonk, Inc. is positioned perfectly in the center of this growth. We own the treasury, and we are aggressively expanding our portfolio of revenue-generating infrastructure. As the ecosystem grows, Bonk, Inc. grows.”

Market Validation: The “ETP Effect” on Europe’s Third-Largest Exchange The launch of the BONK ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange-Switzerland’s largest and Europe’s third-largest stock exchange-represents a critical maturation point. This listing allows investors to buy and sell the BONK digital asset just like traditional stocks, without needing specialized expertise or complex digital wallets.

Bitcoin Capital AG, a Swiss-based issuer known for bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, issued the product. The move is widely seen as a major step in the asset’s progression from its community-driven origins to a respected financial asset.

Marcel Niederberger, CEO of Bitcoin Capital, stated in the launch announcement: “With the Bonk ETP now listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, investing in Bonk has never been easier. Investors don’t need [digital asset] expertise; they can trade Bonk just like any other stock. We’re making community-driven digital assets accessible to everyone, while meeting high security and regulatory standards.”

The “Flywheel Effect”: Fueling the Corporate Growth Engine Bonk, Inc. views this third-party development as a direct accelerator for its dual-engine business model. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and the BONK ecosystem, the regulated ETP supports the Company’s growth in two distinct ways:

Treasury Appreciation: The introduction of a regulated investment vehicle historically lowers barriers for institutional capital. Increased demand and global awareness serve to support the fundamental value of the BONK digital assets held on Bonk, Inc.’s balance sheet.

Ecosystem Velocity: As the asset gains legitimacy and visibility on global exchanges, it attracts new users and liquidity to the Solana network. This increased activity ultimately drives transaction volume to ecosystem infrastructure like Bonk.fun, where Bonk, Inc. holds a majority revenue interest.

“We are witnessing the rapid maturation of the asset class we have anchored our company to,” added Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. “The launch of a regulated ETP on a major European market like the SIX Swiss Exchange is a watershed moment. For our shareholders, this is strictly good news. This key institutional on-ramp drives the awareness and activity that ultimately fuels the value of our treasury.”

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the adoption of new ecosystem products, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

