Bonk, Inc. (BNKK) Projects Record $3.2M Q1 Revenue Following Strategic Pivot

Management Highlights 10x Liquidity Coverage and Significant Valuation Gap

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) (“the Company”), a premier public vehicle for digital asset infrastructure and ecosystem scaling, today provided a comprehensive shareholder update following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The report details a landmark transformation, with the Company successfully eliminating legacy liabilities and emerging as a high-growth “Revenue Flywheel” in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Record-Breaking Revenue Momentum & Operational Velocity

Fiscal 2025 marked the official completion of Bonk, Inc.’s transition to a digital-first powerhouse. This pivot has yielded immediate results that continue to shatter internal benchmarks:

Record Monthly Performance: Net revenue for January hit $2.35 million , a 65% month-over-month increase from December.

Q1 Outperformance: Following a strong March, the Company projects total Q1 2026 revenue to reach $3.2 million . This represents 233% of the Company’s quarterly internal target of $1.5 million.

Annual Guidance: Management reaffirms its baseline guidance of 100% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2026.

“This is our strategy in action,” stated Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. “We told our shareholders that acquiring a majority interest in BONK.fun would transform our financials, and our Q1 results have proven that thesis beyond our own aggressive projections. We have built an operating engine that is printing revenue, and with the recent launch of the regulated BONK ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange, we are seeing a ‘flight to quality’ as institutional capital enters the ecosystem. Our job now is simple: keep executing, keep accumulating assets, and let the sheer weight of these financials close the valuation gap.”

The “Fortress” Balance Sheet: Debt-Free for 2026

Supporting this revenue growth is a fundamentally restructured capital base. Following a 1-for-35 reverse stock split and the settlement of legacy acquisition debts, the Company enters 2026 in its strongest financial position to date.

“The 10-K marks the official completion of our balance sheet ‘clean-up’ phase,” added Markita Russell, CFO of Bonk, Inc. “By settling legacy liabilities, we enter the new year effectively debt-free with a highly optimized capital structure. We have established a formidable liquidity position, highlighted by a 10.59 current ratio. To put that in perspective, for every dollar the Company owes in the short term, we hold $10.59 in liquid assets-a 10x coverage margin that is rare in this sector. This shift ensures that our operating cash flow is dedicated entirely to driving growth and executing our treasury strategy, completely independent of legacy debt service.” This ratio cleary defines the company’s objectives to fall in line with shareholder expectations of a high-quality growth pattern.

Addressing the Valuation Gap: The “Zero-Value” Paradox

Management highlights a stark disconnect between the Company’s current market capitalization (~$13.4M) and its underlying Net Asset Value (mNAV) of $13.9m.

“The math is undeniable: we are trading at a significant discount to our liquid assets and our revenue-generating platforms,” noted Mitchell “Nom” Rudy, Director of Bonk, Inc. “Our 51% revenue interest in BONK.fun alone carries an implied valuation of approximately $30 million-more than double our current market cap. Effectively, the market is currently providing our high-growth platforms and our beverage brands-which we expect to contribute $4 million in 2026 revenue-to shareholders at zero cost. We are focused on closing this gap by continuing to deliver record-breaking, transparent results.”

Institutional Validation and Strategic Outlook

The Company’s “Institutional Treasury Thesis” continues to gain traction, bolstered by the entry of strategic partners like TenX Protocols, which recently acquired ~220 billion BONK digital assets. Furthermore, the 1-for-35 reverse stock split has aligned the Company’s share count with its new market identity, improving comparability for EPS metrics and institutional participation.

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire