Bojangles Introduces Not One, But Two New BBQ Versions of Beloved Chicken Sandwich for a Limited Time Only

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and multi-Platinum artist Lee Brice teaming up to highlight both Southern-style sandwiches this July

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Bojangles – the creator of the chicken sandwich to end all wars – announced the launch of two new versions enhanced with creamy Cole Slaw and fans’ choice of Bo’s BBQ Sauce or Carolina Gold Sauce, available for a limited time.









The new Southern-style menu item all starts with the classic Bo’s Chicken Sandwich: a juicy marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and a secret mix of bold spices, affixed with thick-cut dill pickles then pillowed between a toasted and buttered bakery bun. The Southern favorite goes to the next level with a slathering of creamy Cole Slaw and your choice of a generous splash of Bo’s sweet and smokey house BBQ or Carolina Gold sauce, a sweet and tangy combination of yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar and hints of smoke, molasses and tomato.

”Bojangles has already mastered the art of a juicy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich, so we decided it was time for a new challenge,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “Bringing together classic Southern flavors is what we do best, and we have a feeling our guests will have a hard time picking their favorite.”

Helping support this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chance to sink your teeth into these two new sandwiches are two other Southern staples: NASCAR driver and North Carolina native Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Lee Brice, a GRAMMY-award-nominated country music singer who hails from South Carolina. The campaign features the two legends going “splitsies” on the sandwiches, so each can try both bold, new flavors. Click here to see the TV spots and here to see behind-the-scenes content with the two stars.

“I’m from the Carolinas, where BBQ sauce is just a little bit different than what you find in other areas. We have a vinegar-based sauce, where other places are a little sweet or spicy,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I like both, but you can never go wrong with the Carolina Gold.”

“Being from the Carolinas, these Bo’s Chicken Sandwiches have a little heat to them, and a lot of love in them,” said Brice. “They’ve got a spice and a crunch you can’t find anywhere, so these feel like home to me.”

In addition to stopping by the nearest location, fans can enjoy the convenience of ordering Bo’s Chicken BBQ and Carolina Gold Sandwiches through delivery, curbside takeout or order ahead at participating restaurants through the Bojangles App, DoorDash or online at Bojangles.com.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and folks along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

