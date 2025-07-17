BODYWELLE Partners With North and South Continuum Residences for an Evening of Wellness Discovery

Live demos of Morpheus8, Emsculpt NEO, and other treatments will accompany a talk on cellular wellness and anti-aging at BODYWELLE’s July 17 event.

BODYWELLE, a leading aesthetic and wellness clinic founded by Dr. Alonso Martin, is proud to announce a collaborative wellness event with North and South Continuum Residences and 1 Hotel Residences & Beach Club. Set for the evening of Thursday, July 17, 2025, this private gathering invites select guests from the Continuum and 1 Hotel communities to discover the latest innovations in longevity medicine, body sculpting, and regenerative aesthetics.

CCO Nicolas Correa and Dr. Alonso Martin

Bodywelle’s staff is dedicated to providing customized plans for each patient. Dr. Martin’s expertise spans functional medicine, aesthetics, and hormone optimization.

The event will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at BODYWELLE, located in the heart of Miami Beach. Guests will have the opportunity to attend live demonstrations of BODYWELLE’s most popular treatments, followed by a signature Longevity Talk with Dr. Martin, offering insights into how personalized medical strategies can help individuals look, feel, and function better-at every age.

“This partnership with Continuum Residences represents a revolutionary approach to wellness delivery,” said Dr. Martin. “By bringing advanced longevity medicine and aesthetic treatments directly to residents, we’re creating a new standard for integrated luxury living and healthcare. Our goal is to help each resident not just live longer, but live better-with enhanced vitality, confidence, and well-being.”

Live Demonstrations of Advanced Wellness Technology

Throughout the event, attendees will be invited to observe live demonstrations of several cornerstone treatments available at BODYWELLE. These include:

Morpheus8. A non-surgical radiofrequency microneedling treatment that remodels collagen and tightens skin at a deep level. Morpheus8 is frequently used on the face, neck, abdomen, arms, and thighs to reduce sagging, improve tone, and restore a more youthful appearance.

Emsculpt NEO . This FDA-cleared body contouring treatment combines radiofrequency and high-intensity electromagnetic stimulation to reduce fat and build muscle simultaneously. Each 30-minute session delivers approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions-more than a person could achieve through exercise alone.

Clear + Brilliant . A gentle laser resurfacing treatment designed to improve skin tone, texture, and radiance with little to no downtime. Clear + Brilliant is often chosen as an entry-level treatment for patients interested in long-term skin health and maintenance.

Emsella . An innovative, non-invasive chair treatment that uses high-frequency electromagnetic energy to stimulate pelvic floor muscles. It is FDA-cleared for treating urinary incontinence and improving sexual wellness in both men and women.

IPL. Also known as Lumecca IPL, this Intense Pulsed Light treatment targets pigmentation, redness, and sun damage with precision and minimal discomfort. It is commonly used on the face, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

Each demonstration will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how these treatments work and how they can be integrated into customized wellness programs tailored to the needs of Miami Beach residents. BODYWELLE is also the only practice in Miami Beach currently pairing these procedures with a regenerative, FDA-registered exosome product-applied topically to help expedite healing, support skin regeneration, and enhance overall results. This unique combination reflects BODYWELLE’s commitment to leading-edge biologics and cellular wellness.

Spotlight on Longevity Medicine: A Talk by Dr. Martin

Following the treatment demonstrations, guests will be invited to attend a Longevity Talk led by Dr. Alonso Martin, the founder and medical director of BODYWELLE. Known for his clinical precision and commitment to preventative medicine, Dr. Martin will present an overview of BODYWELLE’s anti-aging offerings, including diagnostic testing, functional wellness plans, and regenerative therapies.

The talk will explore key aspects of longevity medicine, including how biological age testing, rate of aging, telomere length, hormonal balance, inflammation markers, and oxidative stress can provide a clearer picture of long-term health. Dr. Martin will also introduce BODYWELLE’s signature Anti-Aging Program, which combines advanced diagnostics with targeted treatments to help patients improve energy, appearance, metabolism, mental clarityand healthspan.

As Dr. Martin explains, “I’m thrilled to partner with Continuum Residences to bring cutting-edge longevity and aesthetic medicine directly to Miami Beach’s most discerning residents. This collaboration represents the future of wellness-where advanced medical care seamlessly integrates with luxury living. Our residents will have unprecedented access to personalized longevity protocols, regenerative aesthetic treatments, and wellness optimization, all within the comfort of their exceptional home environment.”

By translating emerging medical research into actionable strategies, BODYWELLE aims to help patients not only live longer-but with greater vitality and confidence.

Bridging Luxury Living and Preventative Medicine

The July 17th event marks a continuation of BODYWELLE’s growing presence in the Miami Beach wellness community, and its commitment to partnering with local residential organizations to make high-end, science-backed care more accessible.

North and South Continuum Residences, located at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach, are known for their commitment to luxury living, privacy, and exceptional white glove service. Their partnership with BODYWELLE signals an increasing demand for personalized wellness programs that can be integrated into residents’ daily lives-without leaving home or traveling overseas for regenerative therapies like exosomes.

Similarly, 1 Hotel Residences & Beach Club brings a sustainability-focused approach to high-end hospitality, offering curated wellness amenities and a focus on holistic, nature-inspired design. Through this event, 1 Hotel residents are invited to explore deeper, clinically supported wellness offerings in an intimate and educational setting.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a premier wellness and aesthetic practice located in Miami Beach, Florida, led by Dr. Alonso Martin. The clinic offers a curated menu of treatments designed to optimize how patients look, feel, and perform-spanning advanced body sculpting, skin rejuvenation, hormone balancing, peptide therapy, and longevity-focused diagnostics.

What sets BODYWELLE apart is its unique approach to integrated care. Treatments are not offered in isolation, but rather as part of comprehensive health protocols that target cellular function, metabolic health, and age-related decline. BODYWELLE is the only practice in Miami Beach using an FDA-registered, biologically derived exosome product for regenerative purposes-a groundbreaking addition that elevates both aesthetic outcomes and recovery.

Dr. Martin’s expertise spans functional medicine, aesthetics, and hormone optimization, allowing him to provide patients with care that is both cutting-edge and deeply personal. His Miami Beach clinic is designed to be a calming, modern space where wellness feels not just aspirational-but achievable.

To learn more about Dr. Martin or to schedule a private consultation, visit the BODYWELLE website.

Event Details

Event Name:

Evening of Wellness Discovery

Date & Time:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location:

BODYWELLE

1060 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL

Partners:

Event Highlights:

Live demos of Morpheus8, Emsculpt NEO, Clear + Brilliant, Emsella, and IPL

Longevity Talk with Dr. Alonso Martin

Educational insight into anti-aging diagnostics and preventative wellness

This event is private and open to select residents by invitation only.

For more information or to inquire about future events, please contact BODYWELLE.

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire