BODYWELE Offers Expanded Emsculpt NEO Treatments Following FDA Clearance for Functional Wellness Use

Emsculpt NEO is now available at BODYWELLE to assist with physical recovery, muscle balance, and functional strength.

Emsculpt Neo, already known for its ability to tone muscles and reduce fat, has recently gained FDA clearance for an expanded range of therapeutic uses. With this new clearance, the technology can now be applied in clinical settings to support functional wellness, offering benefits that go beyond aesthetics to help patients improve mobility, physical strength, and overall well-being.

Alonso Martin, MD

Emsculpt Neo aligns with Dr. Martin’s approach, offering a non-invasive way to enhance physical performance and support healthy aging.

The Emsculpt Neo treatment is now recognized for addressing certain medical and rehabilitative needs, including enhanced core stability, joint support, and improved muscle function following injury, illness, or long periods of inactivity. This represents a significant shift in the scope of non-invasive body sculpting technologies and positions Emsculpt Neo as a tool for both cosmetic enhancement and physical restoration.

At BODYWELLE, a boutique medical practice in Miami Beach, Dr. Alonso Martin is among the first in the region to offer this new functional application of Emsculpt Neo. Known for his personalized approach and focus on whole-body health, Dr. Martin blends aesthetic science with wellness medicine. This new clearance allows patients to use Emsculpt Neo not only for body shaping but also to help restore physical function in a safe, non-surgical way.

A New Era of Non-Invasive Functional Therapy

Emsculpt Neo’s original FDA clearance was focused on body contouring, with treatments helping patients reduce stubborn fat and increase muscle mass. The treatment uses a combination of high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy and radiofrequency (RF) to stimulate deep muscle contractions while simultaneously heating tissue. This dual-action approach makes it unique among non-surgical body sculpting devices.

With this new FDA clearance, however, Emsculpt Neo is now authorized to support a range of functional benefits, such as:

Strengthening the core muscles to improve posture and prevent back pain

Supporting joint stability, especially in the hips and knees

Increasing range of motion and flexibility

Reducing localized muscle spasms

Enhancing blood circulation and lymphatic drainage

Supporting pelvic floor function, especially in postpartum women or aging adults

Preventing muscle atrophy during periods of reduced activity or recovery

Assisting in post-injury rehabilitation by promoting balanced muscle development

These additional uses make Emsculpt Neo a versatile therapy option for patients who are not only looking to improve their appearance but also want to address pain, mobility limitations, and functional impairments in daily life.

More information about the procedure can be found on Dr. Martin’s Emsculpt Neo page.

How It Works: From Fat Reduction to Functional Rehab

Emsculpt Neo is best known for its ability to contract muscles far more deeply and intensely than what the human body can achieve on its own-even during the most intense workouts. A single session induces tens of thousands of supramaximal contractions in the target area, stimulating muscle fibers to grow stronger and more defined.

For functional purposes, these contractions can be strategically used to rebuild weakened muscle groups, improve symmetry, and support a more balanced musculoskeletal system. In patients recovering from injury, muscle imbalances are common-and these can be addressed effectively using Emsculpt Neo.

Clinical studies have shown measurable improvements in strength, endurance, and mobility after a series of sessions. In one study cited by Artemedica, patients who received four sessions of Emsculpt Neo reported a noticeable improvement in their range of motion and core control, contributing to better performance in everyday tasks such as lifting, walking, and climbing stairs.

This emerging application is particularly beneficial for older adults who may be experiencing age-related muscle loss or balance issues, as well as for individuals who lead sedentary lifestyles or have trouble committing to high-impact exercise.

Miami Patients Can Now Explore Functional Wellness Options

BODYWELLE offers a curated selection of wellness and aesthetic services. With a medical background in neuroscience and family medicine, Dr. Martin approaches every treatment plan with a focus on longevity, prevention, and individualized care.

Dr. Martin emphasizes that functional wellness focuses on helping patients improve how they move, feel, and function in their daily lives-not just how they look. At his practice, patients of all ages are increasingly seeking treatments that support strength, mobility, and long-term health. The expanded use of Emsculpt Neo aligns with this approach, offering a non-invasive way to enhance physical performance and support healthy aging.

In particular, Emsculpt Neo can serve as a valuable option for individuals interested in non-invasive longevity therapies-those looking to preserve muscle mass, maintain mobility, and support metabolic health as they age. As part of a broader commitment to longevity medicine, this treatment complements other proactive wellness strategies aimed at promoting vitality, resilience, and an active lifestyle over time.

Emsculpt Neo sessions at BODYWELLE are conducted in a relaxed clinical environment. Most patients begin with a consultation to assess their goals and determine the ideal treatment areas-whether it’s the core, arms, legs, or pelvic region. Each session lasts about 30 minutes, and a typical protocol includes four treatments spaced out over two weeks.

To view real results and patient outcomes, visit the Emsculpt Neo before-and-after gallery.

Who Can Benefit from Emsculpt Neo’s Functional Use?

This newly cleared application of Emsculpt Neo opens up possibilities for a wide range of patients, including:

New mothers seeking to restore pelvic floor strength and abdominal tone post-pregnancy

Athletes recovering from injury or muscle strain who want to safely rebuild muscle without overexertion

Post-surgical patients needing support in regaining mobility and muscle strength

Older adults experiencing early signs of sarcopenia or muscle loss

Office workers with back pain or posture-related issues due to prolonged sitting

Individuals with limited time or physical constraints that prevent traditional workouts

Whether it’s enhancing physical confidence or restoring functionality, the dual aesthetic and therapeutic power of Emsculpt Neo allows patients to prioritize both form and function in their wellness journey.

Safe, Comfortable, and Customizable

Emsculpt Neo is well tolerated by most patients. Since the treatment is non-invasive, there is no downtime required-patients can return to their daily routine immediately after a session. While some report a feeling similar to post-workout soreness, there are no incisions, anesthesia, or recovery protocols needed.

At BODYWELLE, treatment plans are carefully personalized to suit each patient’s goals. Areas commonly treated include:

Abdomen

Glutes

Hamstrings

Thighs (inner and outer)

Calves

Arms (biceps and triceps)

Pelvic floor and core

Support Strength, Mobility, and Wellness with Confidence

Whether you’re looking to enhance your fitness results or regain strength and function after injury, Emsculpt Neo at BODYWELLE offers a safe, effective path forward. With its expanded FDA clearance, this non-invasive treatment now plays a broader role in both aesthetic enhancement and functional wellness-helping patients move better, feel stronger, and live more actively.

To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one consultation, patients can call (305) 877-5084 or visit the online consultation page.

Contact Information

BODYWELLE Med Spa

services@bodywelle.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire