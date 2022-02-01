BODi Debuts “CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER” – The Fountain Of Youth Fitness Program from Super Trainer Amoila Cesar

By combining lifting and primal movements with mindset moments, the 20-workout collection strengthens everyday movements to improve mobility and power, and develop “Health Esteem”

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) (“BODi” or the “Company”), the leader in the category of Health Esteem, with effective fitness, nutrition and positive mindset content, continues to innovate home fitness solutions with a new program from celebrity Super Trainer Amoila Cesar called “CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER.” The program is now available with purchase, and an existing BODi Fitness membership, at ChopWoodCarryWater.com.









Named for the Zen proverb reinforcing patience and consistent repetition that leads to mastery, CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER helps individuals of all fitness levels improve their strength and mobility. The program is designed to help build agility, power, and stability, reduce aches and pains, and provide a freedom of movement one would think was reserved for the body of a teenage athlete.

This program’s core philosophy revolves around building strength while mastering functional moves that replicate real-life actions, empowering participants to find renewed vitality in their regular day-to-day tasks. Based on the results of multiple test groups, as users progress through the program they surprise themselves with how quickly their bodies can improve and adapt, returning to the mobility and ability to function with a shocking renewal of strength, and pain-free control of their movement.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve found that people are less focused on their visible transformation from a one- or two-month commitment, and far more enthusiastic about building their confidence, strength and overall sense of physical freedom of movement. That is the very essence of Health Esteem,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder and CEO of BODi. “We’ve been developing CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER with Amoila Cesar for more than a year and have tested the program with groups of all skill levels. The results could not be more exciting. We saw the predictable weight loss and muscle tone, but these movements are helping people feel more agile and newly empowered to move through life like they haven’t in recent memory – and for the participants in their 40s and above, they felt empowered and able to move with a pain free dexterity that they hadn’t in years.”

CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER is a collection of 20 workouts that build strength and agility. By combining 7 different formats – whether focusing on a specific muscle group, full body, recovery, or diving into the full Primal Movement Flow – the 25-40-minute workouts are organized into three different schedule options: four-day, five-day and six-day a week. Participants can choose the cadence that works for their individual lifestyle needs and schedules.

“Primal movements have become a core principle in my health journey and an amazing tool in how I train my clients, whether they’re NBA superstars or regular folks looking for their own fountain of youth, and I have designed this program to reflect the importance of the mind-body connection that they project,” said Amoila Cesar, BODi Super Trainer. “After years of bodybuilding and weight-lifting, and now three years of practicing primal movements – everyone knows I’m a firm believer in functional training – and with mixing the two, I have never felt a greater sense of focus, clarity and connection to my body. CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER represents the habits and rituals on which I center my day: repetition and the pursuit of mastery. Everyone can and should do these workouts to feel stronger. I am beyond thrilled to share these experiences with others, and to help them build better lives and bodies while discovering new power within themselves.”

The CHOP WOOD CARRY WATER program is available for VIP Early Access with a Fitness membership at ChopWoodCarryWater.com. BODi members also get access to the new and innovative BODi Blocks construct for long term consistency, and monthly Positive Mindset Master Classes, as well as thousands of workouts and hundreds of programs from Super Trainers Amoila Cesar, Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Joel Freeman, Jericho McMatthews, and more.

Visit BODi.com or download the BODi app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn more and get started on your own Health Esteem journey. For more updates, follow along on social media @BODi, @BODiStories and with #WeAreBODi.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Known as Beachbody for 24 years with innovations such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Shakeology, BODi is headquartered in Southern California. BODi is the leader in the category of Health Esteem, which combines digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset content with exceptional supplements and a supportive community of millions of people supporting each other to live a great life while they pursue their health and weight loss goals. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Amoila Cesar

Amoila is a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA). He’s famous for his upbeat personality, and for getting celebrities and professional athletes in seriously good shape. He’s led millions worldwide, from professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and CEOs to mothers, entrepreneurs, and more through their fitness journey. Amoila has worked with the likes of 2 Chainz, August Alsina, Jack Osbourne, Merle Dandridge, Taylor Fritz, and NBA superstars including Julius Randle, DeMarcus Cousins, Jordan Clarkson, Elfrid Payton, Kevon Looney, Patrick Patterson, and Bobby Portis. His motivational, inclusive style and challenging approach makes you feel like you’re training with him in his gym, along with his crew. He is known as the creator of 645®, 6 Weeks of THE WORK® and 4 Weeks of THE PREP™. He has his bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in psychology from the University of Central Florida.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “plans”, “expect”, “will”, “should,” “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate,” “upon” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

ICR



[email protected]