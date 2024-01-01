Bobbie’s Full Suite of Infant Formulas Named “Top Choice” by Consumer Reports for Heavy Metal Safety: All Four Formulas Test Non-Detect or Low Across Lead, Arsenic, BPA, and More

Bobbie Organic Whole Milk, Organic Gentle, Organic Original, and Grass-Fed Whole Milk Infant Formulas Receive Top Choice Ratings in Independent Testing for Heavy Metals and Toxins

HEATH, Ohio — Bobbie, the mom-founded pediatric nutrition company, today announced that its complete line of organic and grass-fed infant formulas has been named "Top Choices" by Consumer Reports, the leading independent, nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. In two consecutive rounds of independent formula safety testing — conducted in March 2025 and March 2026 — Consumer Reports found non-detectable to low levels of heavy metals and toxins across all four of Bobbie's infant formulas, making Bobbie one of the only formula brands to achieve top-choice status across its entire product line in both rounds of testing.









The results arrive as parents, pediatricians, and policymakers are increasingly focused on infant formula safety, heavy metal testing, and manufacturing transparency — concerns amplified by a wave of bacterial recalls, contaminant headlines, and growing scrutiny of an industry that, to date, faces no federal limits on heavy metals in infant formula.

What Consumer Reports Tested and What They Found

Consumer Reports’ 2026 study independently tested 49 infant formulas — including powdered, ready-to-feed, concentrated, hypoallergenic, and specialty options — for the following contaminants:

Inorganic arsenic

Lead

BPA and other bisphenols

Acrylamide

Cadmium

Mercury

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances)

Of the 49 formulas tested, 26 had contaminants at potentially concerning levels. Bobbie was not among them.

Both Bobbie formulas included in the 2026 round received “Top Choice” designation, meaning contaminants were either not detected or detected below the level of concern across every category:

The 2025 round of Consumer Reports testing produced the same results for Bobbie’s two additional formulas:

Consumer Reports stated in its published findings: “All the Bobbie formulas we have spot-checked in both rounds of testing have been in the top-choice category, with no or low levels of detected contaminants.”

Is Bobbie Infant Formula Safe? What the Data Shows

For parents searching for the safest infant formula or researching heavy metals in baby formula, here is what the Consumer Reports data shows about Bobbie:

Contaminant Bobbie Result for all Four Infant Formulas (2025, 2026) Inorganic Arsenic Not detected / below concern Lead Not detected / below concern BPA / Bisphenols Not detected / below concern Acrylamide Not detected / below concern Cadmium Not detected / below concern Mercury Not detected / below concern

These results reflect Bobbie’s commitment to going beyond what is legally required — because the FDA currently has no formal limits for heavy metals in infant formula in the United States.

“On one hand, we know that trace levels of heavy metals exist in every agricultural food product, and the FDA has yet to establish formal standards for heavy metals in infant formula,” said Casey Bauer, Chief Operations Officer of Bobbie and dad of two. “At Bobbie, we strongly support the agency’s ongoing Closer to Zero initiative and the development of rigorous, science-based limits. We already hold ourselves to those higher expectations today, as reflected in these test results, and we remain committed to pushing the industry forward on transparency and safety.”

How Bobbie Tests for Heavy Metals, Bacteria, and Contaminants: Inside the Safety Infrastructure

While most infant formula manufacturers are not legally required to test for heavy metals or publish their results, Bobbie has built a multi-layer safety and testing infrastructure at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Heath, Ohio — the only facility in the United States producing a European-style infant formula end-to-end:

1. Ingredient Validation: Raw ingredients, including whole milk powder, are qualified to meet our stringent specifications. Batches are then tested mid-production and post-production, and remain in a “Quality Hold” until third-party labs confirm they meet Bobbie’s strict internal standards for heavy metals, microbials, and other contaminants.

2. SRC Early Warning System for Bacterial Safety: Bobbie has introduced Sulfite-Reducing Clostridia (SRC) testing — a proactive screening tool used to identify potential spore-forming bacteria, including C. botulinum (the bacteria responsible for infant botulism), before any product leaves the facility. This is a testing protocol that exceeds current FDA requirements.

3. 10x Environmental Surveillance: Since acquiring its manufacturing facility in 2023, Bobbie has increased environmental microbial swabbing by 10x, conducting hundreds of tests per month to find and eliminate pathogens in the environment before they can enter the product.

4. 2,000+ Quality and Safety Checks Per Batch: Every batch of Bobbie formula passes more than 2,000 individual quality and safety checks — many of which go beyond what is required by regulators.

5. The Bobbie Transparency Tracker: (Newly Updated) Bobbie is launching a first-of-its-kind Transparency Tracker — a digital tool that allows parents to enter the lot code from their can to access specific production dates, expiration windows, and verified safety results, including confirmation that the batch passed all heavy metal screenings. Parents can track the complete safety journey of their formula from the manufacturing floor to their door.

Visit www.hibobbie.com/pages/formula-safety to learn more or use the Transparency Tracker.

“Building confidence in infant formula isn’t competitive; it’s a collective responsibility. And our commitment is to earn that confidence obsessively: every day, every batch, every can,” said Laura Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bobbie and mom of four. “At the end of the day, parents deserve unwavering confidence that their baby’s food is safe. And a massive part of establishing that confidence comes from transparency and reports like this one. While we’re incredibly proud of these results, we’re more fixated on the power of this type of information: clear, actionable, and empowering — something all American parents deserve.”

About Bobbie

Bobbie is the only European-style infant formula manufactured end-to-end in the United States. Founded in 2018 by moms, for parents, Bobbie is on a mission to create a culture of confidence in infant feeding — and has been doing so since launching in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula in the U.S. Today, Bobbie is the best-selling organic formula at Whole Foods Market and the only Organic infant formula on Costco shelves.

Bobbie offers a complete suite of four clinically crafted organic and grass-fed infant formulas, manufactured right here in America, making it the first and only mom-founded infant formula brand in the world to own its manufacturing end-to-end on American soil. Every formula is developed with leading pediatricians, nutrition scientists, and clinical experts to reflect the latest evidence-based infant nutrition science, and every batch undergoes 2,000+ quality and safety checks.

Purposefully sourced with simple, high-quality, organic ingredients and held to rigorous European nutritional standards, Bobbie has been independently recognized by Consumer Reports as a “Top Choice” infant formula across two consecutive rounds of heavy metal and contaminant testing (2025 and 2026) — with all four formulas rating non-detect or low for lead, arsenic, BPA, acrylamide, cadmium, and mercury.

For modern families who want the best organic infant formula without compromise, Bobbie delivers safety, transparency, and nutrition in every can — crafted right here in America, for American families.

For more information, visit hibobbie.com.

