Bob Daniel Joins ASG as Storage and Workflow Solutions Architect

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has appointed Bob Daniel as Storage and Workflow Solutions Architect within the Enterprise Storage team. Daniel has over 30 years of experience, architecting and implementing large, fast, and complex storage systems for media and entertainment, along with enterprise applications. At ASG, Daniel will design technical solutions customized for each client, based on their performance, reliability, and budget requirements for traditional and AI environments. Daniel draws on decades of experience with major studios, post-production facilities, and enterprise organizations.

“Bob has deep expertise in data storage and management,” said Dave Van Hoy, President of ASG. “He knows what is at stake when a customer’s storage is not optimized properly for the work at hand. He’s helped customers make those critical decisions for decades, and he’s well acquainted with our team from collaborating with us on previous projects. Bob is a master at connecting a client’s business goals with a practical design, and now he’ll have our team supporting him on implementation every step of the way.”

Technical Decisions and Smart Design

As one workflow example, a post-production company working with footage from an 8K or 12K camera must adapt to higher data rates. Daniel evaluates what the storage system needs to deliver and designs a solution to handle those demands. “The camera vendors are always pushing the edge, you know, pushing cameras to be better, and then that means the whole workflow has to be better from end to end,” Daniel explained.

That perspective comes from years of working with customers whose deadlines leave little room for downtime. Daniel has designed storage solutions for many of the major Los Angeles studios and post-production houses. He has also worked with law firms, casinos and some of the world’s largest companies, bringing experience that extends beyond media and entertainment. He looks forward to exploring more opportunities within the enterprise video industry in his new role, emphasizing that as an ideal area for ASG’s continued growth.

A Broader Product and Services Portfolio

Daniel joins ASG following a long career with NetApp that also included time at LSI before his return to NetApp after an acquisition. At ASG, Daniel can draw from a broader range of manufacturers to address client requirements. “Now I get to sell the right solution based precisely on the client’s needs. I’ve got a much broader portfolio to consider and an opportunity to learn new technology. I’ve been helping customers find the right solution for over 30 years, so it’s exciting to discover the latest in areas like media supply chain and networking.”

His familiarity with ASG’s team members was an important part of his decision to join. Daniel has first-hand knowledge of the support available to put a proposed solution into practice. “I trust them to do the right thing for our customers,” Daniel said. His own priority is to “find solutions that are right for our customer” and help them “get a win within their organization.”

Based in Southern California, Daniel can be reached at: bdaniel@asgllc.com