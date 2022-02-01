Board-Certified Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon Dr. Jaswinder Grover Joins Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jaswinder Grover, MD, Board-certified orthopedic and spine surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in the medical field, has been appointed to the Medical Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech.

“Dr. Grover’s breadth of experience in orthopedics, spine surgery and medical technology/devices will provide an important perspective in how workers are treated and recover from workplace injuries,” noted Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “Our Medical Advisory Board will benefit greatly from his years of managing the care of employees who have suffered workplace trauma as well as his years of insight in medical device and medical technology development.”

Harvard MedTech is an innovative digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works to alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy platform integrates specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways in the brain. The therapy has been proven to improve treatment outcomes in worker’s compensation patients and others suffering from pain and trauma.

Dr. Grover is Founder and owner of the Allegiant Institute and Smoke Ranch Surgery Center. He is a member of the American Medical Association, UCLA Aesculapian Society, Nevada Orthopedic Association, and Clark County Medical Society.

The purpose of the Harvard MedTech Medical Advisory Board is to foster industry-wide innovation around Vx® Therapy in the treatment of workplace trauma. Vx® Therapy is a disruptive approach that uses virtual reality, behavioral coaching and artificial intelligence to alter the brain’s experience of pain, without drugs or unnecessary surgery. Each member’s specific expertise lends a particular lens on pain management which has been determined to have significant strategic importance, as Harvard MedTech works to make the world a better place by alleviating human suffering.

“I will be most interested in focusing on how Harvard MedTech’s Vx® Therapy can provide an alternative solution to pharmacologic approaches to the pain, depression and anxiety associated with workplace injuries, and in patients in general,” Dr. Grover stated. “This is a therapy that can provide a cost-efficient alternative with long-term benefits for workers.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Grover join our Medical Advisory Board, both for his outstanding clinical expertise and experience and for his insights as an extremely successful physician entrepreneur,” said Shan Padda, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Harvard MedTech. “His practice is one of the best run practices, operationally and administratively, that I have seen in the market. Physicians are important partners for us as we accelerate the rollout of our solution, and Advisory Board members like Dr. Grover will help us ensure that our program design is optimized for physician involvement and oversight.”

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech’s Vx® Therapy model is unique in that it is the first to fully integrate digital technologies with behavioral health interventions in a virtual application that can be managed in the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives higher compliance, better patient satisfaction and maximal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

