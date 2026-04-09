BluWave-ai Launches IP Partners Business Unit for Growing Portfolio including 60 Filed, 14 Granted or Allowed Patents

Innovations Accelerating the Path to Net-zero with a Portfolio Spanning AI, Clean Energy, and Electric Transportation

BluWave-ai announced today a major expansion of its intellectual property (IP) strategy following a milestone achievement in its global patent portfolio. The company is formally launching a new Partners IP and Patent Licensing business unit to complement existing software product offerings deployed worldwide with over 60 international filings and 14 granted or recently allowed patents.

This move is designed to support market partners in grid optimization, electric vehicle (EV) management, battery energy storage (BESS), and data center energy efficiency. By opening its foundational IP stack to the wider market, BluWave-ai is providing a structured pathway for global energy players to accelerate their own innovation cycles without the need to design around existing protected inventions.

The core of the new business unit is the philosophy that the climate crisis requires accelerated innovation and requires a wide breadth of partners to complement BluWave-ai deployments. By securing a license to the BluWave-ai IP stack, the company’s partners – including startups, multinational OEMs, large utilities, and governments – can immediately build their own bespoke products and custom solutions on top of a proven, protected technical foundation.

“BluWave-ai has spent years solving some of the hardest mathematical and engineering problems at the intersection of AI and energy,” said Dr. Pierre Rivard, Board director at BluWave-ai. “The company’s goal with this licensing program is to let the rest of the world build on top of the work of BluWave-ai. Instead of spending years and millions of dollars in research and development, participating companies can now license BluWave-ai’s foundational IP to immediately accelerate their time to market. BluWave-ai has already solved some of the hardest mathematical and engineering challenges at the grid edge, allowing partners to integrate proven technology rather than reinventing the wheel.”

To support the rollout of this licensing division, BluWave-ai has worked closely with leading legal experts to ensure the portfolio is structured for seamless commercial integration.

“BluWave-ai has built a sophisticated and dense IP moat that covers critical bottlenecks in the energy transition,” said Jeff Kang, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. “At Norton Rose Fulbright, we help our clients not only develop world-class patent filings but also commercialize those portfolios through strategic partnerships. The company’s move to license its inventions allows the broader industry to access foundational AI methods legally and efficiently, creating a win-win for innovators and the planet alike.”

“BluWave-ai is an exciting and innovative Canadian company. BLG is proud to collaborate with BluWave-ai, assisting with the protection of its innovations, and in the growth and strengthening of its IP portfolio,” said Jeff Coghlan, patent lawyer and partner at the Canadian law firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (“BLG”). “BluWave-ai’s cutting-edge technology is reflected in its robust and expanding patent portfolio. We look forward to continuing and further deepening our collaboration with BluWave-ai as it helps shape the next era of energy transition and transportation electrification.”

BluWave-ai’s IP strength has been validated by independent market intelligence. According to a recent global analysis of portfolios in BluWave-ai’s segment by Stratford Managers, the company’s patent density is nearly unparalleled in its domain.

“Our global analysis shows that outside of China, BluWave-ai has the deepest patent portfolio in their specific market segments, surpassed only by global automotive giants like Volvo and Honda,” stated a representative from Stratford Managers.

Over the last decade, a wide cross-section of industry leaders and utilities across the world have engaged with BluWave-ai technology to their improve operations with these foundational inventions and products.

These organizations include, but are not limited to end customers, such as ABB, Dubai Taxi Corporation, Dubai Futures Accelerator, Evolugen (from Brookfield Renewables), Greencat Renewables, Hydro Ottawa, MOSECO Qatar, MV Transportation, Sunbank, Summerside Electric, Tampa Electric, and Tata Power.

In addition, partners who have engaged with BluWave-ai technology for energy transition initiatives include Tokyo GX, IESO, PowerON Energy Solutions, Global Affairs Canada, National Research Council of Canada, and SDTC.

The innovation spanning these categories from BluWave-ai creates a freedom to operate that is available to anyone across the world to benefit from core Canadian-owned technology developed by top engineers and AI data scientists in Canada.

In the context of Canadian enterprises owning their IP globally, the Canadian Council of Innovators has a key message for Canadian innovators at large:

“Keeping Canadian innovation within our ecosystem is something we all have a stake in,” said Patrick Searle, CEO of the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI). “When innovators take a thoughtful approach to managing and licensing their IP, they help ensure that the value created by Canadian ideas continues to benefit Canadians.”

Mike McLean, CEO of the Innovation Asset Collective (IAC), added: “BluWave-ai’s milestone is a testament to the importance of a sophisticated IP strategy. By securing 60 filings across key energy transition sectors, they are creating a framework that allows the entire industry to negotiate from a position of clarity and move toward net-zero with much-needed technical certainty.”

While the company is moving to grow its innovation global footprint by selling products and licensing its assets in the near term, its long-term vision is to accelerate the energy transition by providing these foundational patents to the global industry from 2040 onwards under open-source licensing.

“We are innovators for climate impact,” said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai. “Our primary mission is to solve the climate crisis. However, to continue our high-speed R&D, we are offering our inventions now outside of our products only to create more impact than we can alone. By partnering with us for IP today, we are providing the resources to build the next generation of breakthroughs while immediately allowing others to build on top of our current achievements. We need more innovators globally to affect these changes, and we are providing the tools to help them succeed. We are so far ahead of the curve that our current portfolio is the ‘blueprint’ for the modern grid.”

For more information on BluWave-ai’s patent portfolio and licensing opportunities including package features inclusive of enforcement rights, documentation, expert consulting, contact: iplicensing@bluwave-ai.com

SOURCE: BluWave-ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire