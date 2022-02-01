Blue Apron’s Popular Thanksgiving Menu Returns

Build a Personalized Holiday Feast With More Options Than Ever Before

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Apron (Nasdaq: APRN), the pioneer of the meal kit industry in the U.S., is bringing back its popular Thanksgiving menu this year for a memorable and hassle-free celebration. Available to order October 9 through November 20, the chef-curated options are designed to give customers ultimate flexibility, whether it’s a traditional turkey dinner, a plant-forward vegetarian meal, a honey-glazed baked ham or a variety of festive sides.









“Every year, the culinary team combs through feedback from previous holiday offerings to listen and learn from our customers,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “We make recipe enhancements and product tweaks if needed to ensure we continue to deliver a show stopping menu that creates a truly personalized experience.”

This year, customers have even more options to build a holiday feast that suits their needs. They can choose from a variety of eleven à-la-carte sides available as Add-ons to double-up on their favorites, bring to a Friendsgiving or just to enjoy on their own. The Add-ons feature a mix of Blue Apron’s most beloved Thanksgiving-inspired side dishes along with brand-new recipes, like a fresh pear and goat cheese salad and a decadent French onion soup.

“We want customers to be able to prepare their meal while being present with friends and family, so our offerings are designed to ensure they feel confident, supported and have peace of mind in the kitchen,” continued Adler. “Each box comes with easy-to-follow cooking instructions and tips on which dishes can be prepared in advance of the big day.”

Blue Apron’s elevated take on the traditional turkey dinner is back, with all the recipes customers have come to love. Perfect for simplifying holiday meal planning without sacrificing taste and flavor, the Classic Thanksgiving Box serves up to 8 and includes:

Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast

Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Ginger & Maple Syrup

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fried Rosemary & Pumpkin Seeds

Brown Butter & White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes with Romano Cheese & Chives

Apple Crumb Pie with Caramel & Almonds

The customer-favorite Vegetarian Holiday Box has also returned and features a fresh take on classic flavors with bright, seasonally-inspired ingredients. The plant-forward menu serves up to 10 and includes:

Three-Cheese Cavatappi Pasta Bake with Mushrooms, Spinach & Truffle Breadcrumbs

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Calabrian Brown Butter Vinaigrette & Walnuts

Arugula & Orange Salad with Pistachios & Creamy Honey Dressing

Smoky Delicata Squash with Pepitas & Almonds

Chocolate Mousse Pie with Whipped Cream & Candied Peanuts

For an alternative to the classic turkey dinner, Blue Apron’s Holiday Ham Box is available again this year and includes all the dishes in the vegetarian offering with the addition of a boneless honey-glazed baked ham.

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving offerings will be available to ship starting November 6. Order as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, or without a subscription through the Market and Amazon.com.

To stay up-to-date on Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving meal delivery, special offers and more, visit blueapron.com/thanksgiving.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.

Contacts

Rachel Spagnolo



Blue Apron



[email protected]