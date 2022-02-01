Blue Apron and Award-Winning Cookbook Author and Television Host, Molly Yeh Team Up to Introduce Limited-Edition, Asian-Inspired Recipes with an Exclusive Giveaway

New Offerings Created by Molly Yeh Showcase the Ease of At-Home Cooking

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) and award-winning cookbook author and television host, Molly Yeh team up to introduce limited-edition, Asian-inspired recipes and a unique burger bar concept, available to order now. The Molly Yeh x Blue Apron box features a fun and easy feast designed to serve four, with craveable flavors to keep mealtime interesting without making it complicated.





“Blue Apron is a brand that I’ve personally used and loved for so long, so creating this box has been a dream of mine. It’s perfect for those who are curious about trying new flavor combinations, but might not have the time to source the ingredients,” said Molly Yeh. “The menu is centered around a burger bar—a favorite in my home!—along with sides and dessert, all of which feature delicious, fun and occasionally unexpected flavor combinations.”

The Molly Yeh x Blue Apron box includes staple ingredients Molly Yeh grew up loving and currently incorporates into her everyday life. The full menu includes:

Ginger-Scallion Burgers with Fried Eggs, Pickled Cucumbers & Hoisin Sauce

Peanut Noodles with Bok Choy

Crunchy Cabbage Slaw with Sweet Chili Mayo & Sesame Seeds

Miso Apple Pie with Pistachio-Coconut Crumble

“Our chef partner program is designed to connect our customers with incredible chefs who inspire us and who we recognize as an important voice in the culinary world,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “Molly Yeh’s food blends her unique personal background and traditions with familiar dishes to create an appealing approach to cooking, which we know will resonate perfectly with our customers.”

To celebrate the Molly Yeh x Blue Apron box, customers who purchase a box during the promotion period will get a chance to win big with an exclusive Sprinkle Apron Giveaway. Starting on May 8 for three weeks, six lucky winners will have the chance to win a Blue Apron gift card of up to $1000, a signed copy of Molly Yeh’s New York Times bestselling cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are, and assorted merchandise from her cookware collection with Macy’s. No purchase necessary. Giveaway rules apply. To learn more about the box and giveaway, visit cook.ba/mollyyeh.

Molly Yeh is the author of three cookbooks, including her debut cookbook in 2016, Molly on the Range. She followed that with Yogurt and Home Is Where the Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love Most. She is also the creator of the food and lifestyle brand, my name is yeh. Outside the kitchen, Molly Yeh is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and has performed with orchestras around the world, in off-Broadway theatre, and as the glockenspielist for the pop-band, San Fermin. She has received both a Daytime Emmy® Award-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host and a James Beard Award-nomination for Outstanding Personality/Host for Girl Meets Farm.

Available to ship starting May 8 through June 19, or while supplies last, the Molly Yeh x Blue Apron box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market and Amazon.com.

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

