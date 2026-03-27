Bloomia Holdings, Inc. (TULP) Announces Extension of Rights Offering

Bloomia Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has extended the subscription period for its previously announced rights offering.

The subscription period for the rights offering, which was originally scheduled to expire on March 27, 2026, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 1, 2026, in order to provide eligible stockholders additional time to participate. “Participation has been strong amongst our largest stockholders. We believe this short extension will ensure all stockholders who desire to participate will be able to do so,” commented Co-CEO, Mark Jundt.

The rights offering is available to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 16, 2026. Each eligible stockholder received non-transferable subscription rights to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock, in proportion to their existing ownership.

Stockholders who fully exercise their basic subscription rights also have the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares through an over-subscription privilege, subject to availability and proration.

Intended Rights Offering Use of Proceeds

Use of proceeds (in ‘000s) Amount Projected Impact Seller note settlement $7,330 $8,000 gain and over $1,600 in annual interest savings Related party notes settlement $6,600 Over $600 in annual interest saved Strategic investments $1,370 Reduce operating cost and improve quality Estimated offering fees and costs $200 Total $15,500 De-levered Bloomia, poised for growth

The rights offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 13, 2026, a prospectus filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, and a related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The rights offering is being made only by means of the above-referenced prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of are available free of charge through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (888) 605-1956 for stockholders, (646) 677-2515 for banks and brokers, or by email at Bloomia@dfking.com.

About Bloomia Holdings, Inc.

Bloomia Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TULP) is a specialty ag company focused on making and managing its ag investments in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is the majority owner of Bloomia, one of the largest producers of fresh-cut tulips in the United States. For additional information, contact (763) 392-6200 or visit our website at www.bloomiaholdingco.com. Investor inquiries can be submitted to info@bloomiaholdingco.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current facts are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, plans, strategies, objectives, future performance, and anticipated events or results. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bloomia Holdings, Inc.

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