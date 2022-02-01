Blockchain Game Splinterlands Hits 10 Million Packs Sold Milestone

Media, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2022) – A major series of digital card packs for the hit blockchain game, Splinterlands, has now sold more than 10 million packs from their Chaos Legion series, the company announced today.

Chaos Legion, a car pack series that originally went on general sale on January 17, 2022, is the third major card expansion introduced to the Splinterlands game since its inception in 2018. With only 15,000,000 packs minted, this new milestone signals the homestretch for card availability, seeing continuous sales through the year and amongst other Splinterlands NFT sales. The success of Chaos Legion is one in a string of many for the fantasy-based digital card battling game.

Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, Splinterlands co-founder and current CEO, expressed his gratitude for the growing community surrounding the Splinterlands GameFi platform.

“The successes are coming like a flood these days, and we are thrilled,” he said. “Our community is phenomenal and we are so grateful for their loyalty and enthusiasm, which is an ongoing inspiration to our team to keep co-creating this remarkable game with them. We can’t wait to expand more into the mainstream gaming industry and show the world what Web 3.0 is all about.”

The company has also announced major partnerships throughout 2022, including with both Warner Music Group (WMG) and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA). As the company continues to buck cryptocurrency market trends with its steady growth, its new major expansions and games set for 2023 release are now on the horizon.

About Splinterlands:

Friends Matt Rosen and Jesse “Aggroed” Reich co-founded Splinterlands in 2018, and have since grown the company to more than 2.4M users, 1M active wallets, 3-5M blockchain transactions daily, and more than 3B battles played. A fantasy-themed battle game built on blockchain technology, it has been able to offer unique approaches to gaming where players can own, hold, and trade in-game assets while earning real rewards. Expanding on the merits of Web 3.0, Splinterlands has recently begun reaching into the interoperability possibilities inherent in the technology with its recent release of the Tower Defense series. The company has seen continued expansion within its original game, as well as through its growing list of major partners as the founders set their sights on the mainstream gaming vertical. Visit splinterlands.com for more information.

Media contact

Antonella Eljach

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139596