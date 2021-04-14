Blockchain-Based SaaS Platform ShelterZoom That Transforms Documents and Contracts into Fully Digital, Intelligent Assets, Ramps Up Staffing with New CTO and CRO Hires as Company Continues to Expand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Docuwalk—ShelterZoom, the creator of DocuWalk, has filled two key roles with proven leaders from the fast-paced worlds of technology, blockchain and digital startups. ShelterZoom provides an industry-agnostic, smart-contract-based SaaS platform that transforms records, documents and contracts into fully digital, interoperable and intelligent assets. The company, a 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Award Winner for Best Contract Management Platform, recently launched its latest productivity application DocuWalk to help any type of business conduct operations remotely in a safe, secure and transparent manner and expanded into Japan to accommodate their ongoing digital transformation.

John Purvis will become the company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Vince Albanese will become ShelterZoom’s Chief Technology Officer. The twin appointments were announced by Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom Corp.’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“With these two exciting hires, ShelterZoom is positioned for dramatic expansion in the fast-growing world of secure, virtual documents and contracts,” Cheng-Shorland said. “We are thrilled to have them with us, as businesses and stakeholders around the world continue to operate digitally.”

Purvis was a Senior Vice President. Global Sales and Marketing at Oracle Corporation from 1995 to 2000 when he built and grew a $3 billion global sales and marketing operation spanning 99 countries by introducing breakthrough paradigms of inside sales sophistication. He led the sales team of a pioneering BI provider, resulting in a customer list reading like a who’s-who of the Fortune 500, and closed landmark deals with Oracle, Apple and Amazon.

Purvis is an accomplished world-class sales leader. He is an internationally recognized expert in services revenue and delivery. He built an open-systems movement in Asia Pacific through the integration of sales, marketing and customer services. He revolutionized selling the intangible in the services industry for Silicon Graphics during its heady Jurassic Park era.

Albanese has been intimately involved with decades of success and cutting-edge innovation. Most recently, he has focused on delivering enterprise-grade blockchain solutions to healthcare and finance entities.

Albanese was also the first technology hire for GratisCard Technologies and eventually became the Chief Architect and CIO. After GratisCard became Revolution Money in partnership with Steve Case, the company was eventually sold to American Express as the Serve platform that powers Walmart’s Bluebird card.

He was also Global Director, Technology for R.P. Scherer Corporation, managing global pharmaceutical manufacturing for 21 plants in 13 countries. He founded, managed and eventually sold a national Oracle-based consulting company servicing a dozen Fortune 50 process manufacturing companies.

