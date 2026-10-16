Blinksoft Sets a New Standard for Business Phone Support with Three-Ring Answer Guaranteed

The Long Island-based AI business phone provider is putting customer service at the center of its growth strategy, pairing in-house software with live, US-based support that answers in three rings or less.

Blinksoft, a New York-based provider of AI-enabled business phone systems, today announced a company-wide commitment to customer service as its primary competitive differentiator, backed by a set of support standards the company says are unmatched in the VoIP industry.

At the core of the commitment is Blinksoft’s three-ring answer policy: every support call is picked up by a live, US-based technician within three rings, with no phone tree and no offshore queue. Each customer is also assigned a single named Client Concierge who serves as their point of contact for the life of the account, from onboarding and training through billing questions and system changes.

When a business phone system goes down, every minute costs money, and the last thing an owner should have to do is sit on hold with the company they pay to keep them connected. We built our support model around a simple idea: you should reach a real person who already knows your account, fast. That’s not a premium add-on for us. It’s the product.

Blinksoft’s support standards include:

Three-ring answer policy. Live support calls are answered by a US-based technician within three rings.

Live support calls are answered by a US-based technician within three rings. A named Client Concierge for every account. One dedicated contact who knows the customer’s setup, history, and team.

One dedicated contact who knows the customer’s setup, history, and team. US-based technicians and on-site support. Remote troubleshooting backed by in-person service when a visit is the fastest fix.

Remote troubleshooting backed by in-person service when a visit is the fastest fix. 611 dialing on every install. Support is programmed directly into every phone Blinksoft deploys, so help is one three-digit dial away from any desk.

Unlike many providers that resell third-party platforms, Blinksoft designs and builds the software that runs its phone system in house. The company says that ownership of the full stack allows its support team to resolve issues at the source rather than escalating tickets to an outside vendor, and to ship fixes and features based directly on customer feedback.

Blinksoft’s platform combines traditional business phone functionality with built-in AI capabilities including call recording, AI-powered transcription, and business texting. The company reports that customers switching from legacy providers save an average of at least 20 percent on their phone costs. Blinksoft serves businesses nationwide, with its largest customer base in the New York tri-state area.

Businesses interested in learning more about Blinksoft’s phone systems and support model can visit https://blinksoft.ai.

About Blinksoft

Blinksoft is a Long Island, New York-based technology company that designs and delivers AI-enabled business phone systems for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Combining in-house software with live, US-based support, Blinksoft helps businesses communicate more efficiently while reducing phone costs. Learn more at https://blinksoft.ai.

Media Contact

Marlon Morales

Blinksoft

Marlon@blinksoft.ai

(212) 335-0717

SOURCE: Blinksoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire