Blackmagic Design Powers PGL’s International Gaming Tournaments

Fremont, CA – March 24, 2021 – Blackmagic Design today announced that live esports specialist, PGL, has invested in four custom flyaway kits, built around URSA Mini Pro G2 4.6K cameras and ATEM Constellation 8K, to support its global gaming events schedule.

PGL delivers big screen, livestream and broadcast content for its range of international esports tournaments, including the 2021 Singapore Major, the first offline Data 2 Major since Covid-19 restrictions came into effect.

PGL’s 2021 schedule will be a hybrid of online and offline events, as restrictions lift. With such a varied and complex schedule, the team needed a robust, modular live production solution that could deliver the high quality, multilayered esports content that PGL’s audiences expect, whether taking place online or in a venue.

“The bar for esports production is raised with every tournament; people want to see new features at every event, and we strive to create memorable live experiences for our fans,” explains Silviu Stroie, CEO, PGL.

“The global pandemic meant that we had to rethink how to deliver a balance of exciting entertainment formats with incredible video quality, whether that be the gameplay or the players and casters in action. We’ve always put our trust in Blackmagic Design to help us maintain our reputation as innovators in the esports arena, and this was true throughout the 2020 restrictions.”

The four identical kits form the foundation layer for PGL’s live productions, with bespoke playout and graphics packages devised for each specific tournament.

“All of the kits are based around a fleet of URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 cameras with B4 mounts for a range of broadcast box lenses. The live content is captured in 4K at 59.94fps, so that all of our PGM feeds are consistent and of broadcast grade quality,” Silviu continues. Each kit allows for SDI and fiber connectivity, with all cameras controlled from the production gallery through an ATEM Camera Control panel.

The ATEM Constellation 8K is an integral component for creating PGL’s visual identity that audiences have come to expect from the franchise’s tournaments.

“Our success rides on our commitment to the beauty of competitive gaming, so we need intuitive and flexible production desks that allow us to create seamless coverage that brings audiences into the game alongside competitors,” explains Silviu.

“With this new workflow and approach, we can create even more compelling stories around our tournaments, drawing on live gameplay, as well as player reactions to events as they unfold around them. When we combine this with our real time graphics, analytics, reactions and slow motion replays, as well as unique event production features, we’re able to cement our reputation as one of the best production teams in the world.”

