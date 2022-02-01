Blackmagic Design Announces New Lower Price for ATEM Mini Pro!

Now it’s even easier for anyone to build a streaming studio for broadcasting to a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and more!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6k–Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price for ATEM Mini Pro live production switchers. The ATEM Mini Pro is now reduced to US$295 and the ATEM Mini Pro ISO model is reduced to US$495.





This reduction of up to $300 has been made possible by efficiencies in manufacturing. The new prices will help to make live production more affordable for anyone who wants to reach a worldwide audience in true broadcast quality. With built in recording, streaming and multiview monitoring, the ATEM Mini Pro models have been the best way for customers to create high quality multi camera live production for streaming worldwide to platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch TV and more. With these new lower prices, ATEM Mini Pro replaces ATEM Mini as a more powerful entry model in the ATEM Mini family of live production switchers.

ATEM Mini Pro is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$295.

ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and innovative business presentations using Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Skype. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live up to 4 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary. There are loads of video effects too. ATEM Mini has a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via ethernet, or stream via the USB which also works like a webcam. There’s also HDMI out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow high quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Mini’s compact all in one design includes both a control panel as well as connections. The front panel includes easy to use buttons for selecting sources, video effects and transitions. The source buttons are large so it’s possible to use it by feel, letting the presenter do the switching. Customers even get buttons for audio mixing. Customers also get buttons for record and streaming control, as well as output selection buttons that let customers change the video output between cameras, program and multiview. On the rear panel there are HDMI connections for cameras or computers or even gaming consoles, extra microphone inputs, USB for webcam out plus an HDMI “aux” output for program video.

ATEM Mini has a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via their Ethernet connections without the need for a computer. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with simpler settings. Just select the streaming service and enter the streaming key. There are palettes in ATEM Software Control for streaming setup, plus streaming status is also displayed in the multiview. Streaming status is easy to understand as the data rate indicator shows internet speed required for the video format users are using. If users are technically minded, customers can update the streaming profiles in an XML settings file to load new services.

If customers are doing live production on location then ATEM Mini supports connecting an Apple or Android smartphone to the USB port to use mobile data. It’s also a great backup for the main Ethernet connection. Phone tethering works with the latest high speed 5G phones plus the more common 4G phones. The ATEM Mini switcher will automatically detect when a phone is connected to the USB port and switch its internet connection to use it, eliminating the need for changing settings. When connected, the phone will draw power from the USB port so it remains charged from the switcher. By using phone tethering and mobile data, ATEM Mini switchers become the perfect mobile production solution.

ATEM Mini also supports direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks. That means customers get very long recording times in the same H.264 video files with AAC audio that customers streamed, so customers can directly upload to any online video site, such as YouTube or Vimeo more quickly. Recording to multiple disks is also supported via a USB hub or Blackmagic MultiDock, so when a disk fills recording can continue to a second disk for non-stop recording. Record settings and disk selection are set up in ATEM Software Control and there’s a record status view in the built-in multiview.

The ATEM Mini ISO models allow customers to edit their live event as they can record multiple video streams, including clean feeds of all inputs and program, all at the same time. Media pool images used are also saved with the video files. The video files include metadata tags such as synced timecode and camera numbers. Imagine re-editing their show with new color grades, effects and graphics. Even the audio sources are all recorded so customers can professionally remix their audio.

The ISO models also save a DaVinci Resolve project file, so with a single click customers can open their live production as a video edit. All cuts, dissolves and media pool graphics will be loaded. This means customers can fine tune edit points or even completely replace shots. The DaVinci Resolve Sync Bin lets customers select new shots via a multiview so it’s very easy to use. Customers can even relink to Blackmagic RAW camera files for adding professional color correction and finishing in Ultra HD.

When doing larger live productions with multiple cameras, it’s very useful to see all their video sources at the same time on a single monitor. All ATEM Mini models include a professional multiview that lets customers see all video inputs, preview and program on a single HDMI television or monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so customers know when each source is on-air, and each view also has custom labels and audio meters. The multiview even allows customers to monitor critical statuses for recording, streaming and the audio mixer.

“Since we released these models, we have been working hard to make improvements in our manufacturing processes to help reduce the cost of building the ATEM Mini family,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “This reduction of $200 on ATEM Mini Pro and $300 on ATEM Mini Pro ISO helps make these switchers more affordable for customers who want the power of built-in streaming and multiview to help share their knowledge and skills with a worldwide audience on YouTube, Facebook and more!”

ATEM Mini Pro Features

* Features miniaturized control panel based design.



* Live stream via Ethernet.



* Phone tethering for remote streaming via mobile data.



* Records to USB flash disks in H.264.



* Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.



* Multiview for monitoring all cameras, recording and streaming status.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

ATEM Mini Pro is available now from US$295, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

