Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K pro

Advanced Studio Camera 6K model with EF lens mount, larger 6K sensor, ND filters and built in live streaming!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6k–Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro, a new more powerful studio camera model that features an EF lens mount, a larger 6K sensor for improved colorimetry and fine detail handling, ND filters and built in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data. Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro shares the same compact all-in-one design of the studio camera family with a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate body, large integrated 7″ HDR viewfinder and powerful broadcast connections.





Also announced today is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2, an updated model that now includes built in live streaming.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $2495.

Blackmagic Studio Cameras have the same features as large studio cameras, miniaturized into a single compact and portable design. Plus with digital film camera dynamic range and color science, the cameras can handle extremely difficult lighting conditions while producing cinematic looking images. The sensor features an ISO up to 25,600 so customers can create amazing images even in dimly lit venues. Advanced features include talkback, tally, camera control, built in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks, live streaming and more. Plus, the new Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 and 6K Pro models add built in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data so customers can place cameras remotely, almost anywhere in the world.

While Blackmagic Studio Camera is designed for live production, it’s not limited to use with a live switcher. That’s because it records Blackmagic RAW to USB disks, so it can be used in any situation where customers use a tripod. The large 7″ viewfinder makes it perfect for work such as chat shows, television production, broadcast news, sports, education, conference presentations and even weddings. The large bright display with side handles, touch screen and physical controls makes it easy to track shots while being comfortable to use for long periods of time.

Amazing sensors combined with Blackmagic generation 5 color science give customers the same imaging technology used in digital film cameras. The color corrector can even be controlled from the switcher. With 13 stops of dynamic range, the camera has darker blacks and brighter whites, perfect for color correction. Great for both HD and Ultra HD production, the 4K models feature a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and the 6K model has a resolution of 6144 x 3456. Plus, all models support 23.98 to 60 fps.

With the popular EF or MFT lens mounts, Blackmagic Studio Cameras are compatible with a wide range of affordable photographic lenses. Photographic lenses are incredible quality because they’re designed for use in high resolution photography. To eliminate the need to reach around to adjust the lens manually, the optional focus and zoom demands let customers adjust the lens from the tripod handles just like a large studio camera. It gives customers the same feel as an expensive B4 broadcast lens.

Unlike consumer cameras, the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 and 6K Pro models have SDI connections that include talkback so the switcher operator can communicate with cameras during live events. That means the director can talk to the camera operators to guide shot selection, eliminating the problem where all cameras could have the same shot, at the same time. The talkback connector is built into the side of the camera and supports standard 5 pin XLR broadcast headsets.

Blackmagic Studio cameras have lots of connections for connecting to both consumer and broadcast equipment. The advanced Blackmagic Studio Camera Pro models are designed for broadcast workflows so have 12G-SDI, 10GBASE-T Ethernet, talkback and balanced XLR audio inputs. The 10G Ethernet allows all video, tally, talkback and camera power via a single connection so setup is much faster. That’s just like a SMPTE fiber workflow, but using standard Category 6A copper Ethernet cable so it’s much lower cost.

Now customers can place cameras remotely, anywhere in the world as the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 and 6K Pro models have built in live streaming. This means customers can place a camera in a remote location and it can generate a H.264 HD live stream that is sent over the internet back to the studio. Simply connect the camera to the internet using the built in Ethernet connection, or customers can connect a 4G or 5G phone to the USB-C port to stream via remote data.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features high quality, remote controllable ND filters that let customers quickly reduce the amount of light entering the camera. Designed to match the colorimetry and color science of the camera, the 2, 4 and 6 stop filters give customers additional latitude even under harsh lighting. The filters are designed to filter both optical and IR wavelengths evenly, eliminating IR contamination of the images. The ND filters can be electronically controlled by the function buttons on the back of the camera, using buttons on the demand and remotely. Because they can be controlled remotely by the camera control operator, the camera operator is free to focus on getting the perfect shot.

“The Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features an incredible 6K sensor that has amazing low light performance, plus it has an EF lens mount so it supports a massive number of lenses that customers already own,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It has all the high end features of the 4K models, but adds remote controllable ND filters and built in live streaming. I think this will be amazing as customers will be able to place cameras almost anywhere in the world! We think our live production customers will love it!”

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro Features

Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses.

Live streaming for global remote cameras via Ethernet of mobile data.

Built in 2, 4 and 6 stop remote controllable ND filters.

Large 7 inch high brightness viewfinder.

Includes 12G-SDI, HDMI, 10G Ethernet connections.

Single 10G Ethernet allows SMPTE fiber style workflow.

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48 volt phantom power.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Blackmagic Studio Converter allows all connections via Ethernet.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro are available now from $2495, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

