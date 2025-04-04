Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic PYXIS 12K

Advanced digital film camera in a versatile design with revolutionary full frame 12K RGBW sensor in EF, PL or L-Mount, Blackmagic RAW and global media sync with Blackmagic Cloud!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic PYXIS 12K, a new digital film camera that features a revolutionary 12K RGBW sensor in the versatile PYXIS camera design! This new model features the same sensor as URSA Cine 12K LF with a massive 16 stops of dynamic range along with dual CFexpress media recorders, 10G Ethernet and Blackmagic Cloud global sync, all in a customizable body. Blackmagic PYXIS 12K is available in three models, with customers able to choose between L-Mount, PL or Locking EF lens mounts.

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$4,995.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

With multiple mounting points and accessory side plates, it’s easy to configure Blackmagic PYXIS into the camera customers need it to be! PYXIS’ compact body is made from precision CNC machined aerospace aluminum, which means it is lightweight yet very strong. You can easily mount it on a range of camera rigs such as cranes, gimbals or drones! In addition to the multiple 1/4″ and 3/8″ thread mounts on the top and bottom of the body, Blackmagic PYXIS has a range of side plates that further extends the ability to mount accessories such as handles, microphones or even SSDs. All this means customers can build the perfect camera for the any production that’s both rugged and reliable!

Blackmagic PYXIS models feature a large full frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032 or a massive 12288 x 8040. That’s almost three times larger than a Super 35 sensor and lets customers shoot with a shallow depth of field or use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. Whether users are shooting in bright light or in almost no light at all, the massive dynamic range with high performance sensor provides stunning low noise images in all lighting conditions. Plus, PYXIS lets customers shoot up to 112 fps on the PYXIS 12K. This amazing sensor combined with Blackmagic color science gives customers the same quality as the most expensive digital cinema cameras.

Using the full area of the sensor gives customers a unique open gate 3:2 image which also lets them reframe their shots in post production. The large sensor also lets customers work in true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping, making widescreen cinematic images more detailed and in higher resolution than previously possible. Customers can even use the classic Super 35 sized window on the sensor to create an instant ‘close up’ version of their shot that fits seamlessly with open gate footage.

Customers can choose between L-Mount, EF or PL lenses, making Blackmagic PYXIS compatible with the largest range of cinema and photographic lenses in the world. The L-Mount model works with the latest full frame lenses from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma but can also accommodate lens adapters, allowing customers to use a wide variety of new and vintage lenses. The EF model lets customers use high quality photographic lenses they already own from DSLRs or even Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras. Or the PL model lets customers work with professional cinema lenses from Zeiss, ARRI, Cooke and more without needing an adapter.

Blackmagic PYXIS models can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD up to DCI 4K, 6K, 8K and even 12K. Blackmagic PYXIS 12K features a multi scale sensor with that lets customers shoot in 12K, 8K or 4K at the full sensor size. Shoot up to 40 fps at 12288 x 8040 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 12288 x 5112 2.4:1 and 112 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K. With the 6K model, customers can shoot up to 36 fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI.

The built in LCD on Blackmagic PYXIS is more than just a simple status display. It’s a 4″ high resolution HDR touchscreen that is also perfect for monitoring and reviewing shots on set. Its full HD resolution means customers can frame and focus their shots without needing to carry around a bulky external monitor.

Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor is a versatile 5″ HDR touchscreen monitor with full camera control that can be mounted almost anywhere. It provides the same controls and overlays as PYXIS’ built in LCD, so it’s perfect to use when rigging or accessories block the internal display. Multiple mounting points make it easy to attach on any camera rig and use as a large viewfinder for easier focusing and framing. Or use it as an assist station so crew can frame and monitor shots from any position on set. Plus, the bright 1500 nit display and removable sunshade ensure visibility, even in sunlight.

Blackmagic PYXIS supports the optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF to make outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy. Customers get an integrated high quality 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide focus adjustment.

The innovative side plates expand the riggability of their camera even further. The standard plate included with Blackmagic PYXIS is made from the same aircraft grade aluminum as the camera body and features 2 1/4″ thread mounts and one 3/8″ thread mount, allowing customers to add microphones, brackets or other accessories. Or customers can attach the included SSD plate which offers a convenient location to securely attach a USB-C drive for recording or even a mobile phone for live streaming.

Blackmagic PYXIS records in Blackmagic RAW to preserve control of detail, exposure and color during post production. It also records HD H.264 proxies in real time making it easy to share media around the world in minutes. This means their images always maintain unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilization and tracking in HD, 4K, 6K, 8K or even a massive 12K.

The Blackmagic PYXIS features two built in CFexpress card recorders, and a USB-C expansion port for recording direct to external flash media disks or an SSD. CFexpress media are more durable and faster than even older media so are perfect for recording full resolution, 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files. Plus, with dual CFexpress slots, customers can keep recording because they can hot swap full cards without stopping.

Blackmagic PYXIS records an HD proxy in H.264 in addition to the camera original media. The small proxy file can upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, even as the camera’s recording, so their media is available back at the studio in real time. The ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors are working is revolutionary and has never before been possible. Any editor working anywhere in the world will get the shots.

When uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, customers can use an Apple or Android phone to get a connection to the internet via mobile data. Simply connect the phone to the USB-C port and Blackmagic PYXIS will configure for mobile data. Customers can also connect via wired Ethernet using the camera’s Ethernet port. This lets customers get their media out as they shoot so post production teams anywhere in the world can start work in real time.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a wide range of connections for audio, monitoring, power and more. The camera includes a 12G-SDI out for monitoring with support for HDR and Ultra HD output. That means customers can connect an SDI display for on set monitoring of images, with or without overlays that show critical information and camera status. SDI allows for much longer cable runs than HDMI making it easier to reach monitors that are further away on set.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a built hardware streaming engine that supports RTMP and SRT streaming to YouTube, Facebook, X and more. For internet access, customers have two options, one to connect via Ethernet or they can connect a 4G or 5G phone for mobile data. As the streaming is built into the camera, customers can see the stream status and data rate in the viewfinder and the LCD.

“Since the introduction of the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K, we’ve been working hard to make our amazing RGBW sensor from the URSA Cine available to even more customers,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We have redesigned the electronics and processing to be able to handle the massive sensor and we think customers are going to love shooting incredible large format images in 4K, 8K and now 12K. We are really excited to offer this sensor in the flexible PYXIS design that has been so popular with our customers!”

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K Features

36 x 24mm full frame RGBW 12K 12288 x 8040 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and 9K Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

Multi scale RGBW sensor for capturing 12K, 8K or 4K at the full sensor size.

Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts.

Records full resolution up to 40 fps or 112 fps at 8K.

Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

10G Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Optional Blackmagic PYXIS Monitor.

Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power.

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, X and more.

High capacity BP-U series batteries.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic PYXIS 12K will be available in July for US$4,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

