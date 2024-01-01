Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8

Rack mountable 8 bay hard disk dock with 10G Ethernet, Blackmagic Cloud sync and HDMI monitoring output for low cost backup of large media files!

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#backup—NAB 2025–Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8, a new rack mount media backup solution that allows customers to use inexpensive computer hard drives to back up media files fast. Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 syncs to Blackmagic Cloud for backing up collaborative projects in DaVinci Resolve. Plus, it features a rack mount design with 8 independent hard disk slots, 4 x 10G Ethernet ports for maximum performance with high capacity hard disks, and an HDMI monitor output that shows storage status. It’s perfect for archiving completed projects to low cost storage. Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,495.









Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 features a rack mount design, making it an ideal choice for installation in a studio alongside other network equipment or even for camera backups in a DIT cart on set. This ensures customers always have a second backup to keep their camera files safe. Customers get 8 independent hard disk slots, with all disks available simultaneously over the network. Plus, there’s a built-in 4 port 10G Ethernet switch for exceptionally high performance. There’s also an HDMI output to watch a live graphic view of storage operations on a TV or monitor.

Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 is exceptionally fast because it has 4 separate, incredibly high speed 10G Ethernet connections. The internal processing has been engineered to fully utilize the theoretical maximum speed of the 10G Ethernet port, ensuring optimal performance from modern high-capacity hard drives. Backing up large digital film files is incredibly fast, even when working with numerous cameras and intricate sets.

Creative teams can now share a single local cache of media synced to Blackmagic Cloud, enabling a truly global workflow. Blackmagic Cloud handles all sync, duplicating media to multiple sites for robust data safety and zero latency access since everyone works from local copies. Blackmagic Cloud will run continuous backups, eliminating manual archiving. Then once a job completes, it remains available on the Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 disks, freeing up space on their primary fast flash storage. Blackmagic Cloud also handles the DaVinci Resolve proxy workflow, transferring proxies first, then the camera original files. This means customers can always re-open a job in minutes.

The most exciting feature is the HDMI monitoring output. Simply connect a TV or computer monitor to get a live status of the Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 disks. The storage map shows a graphic representation of the total hard disk capacity and real time read and write access happening for the connected users. There are also graphs that show customers the data transfers on the Ethernet connection. The main space indicator shows customers the capacity of all the disks and how much is currently being used. The status for each sync is also shown.

One of the main advantages of the Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 is that it provides private storage that customers have complete local control over. There are no subscriptions to sign up for. There are no monthly license fees. There is no tracking of their usage or data. Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 includes a free software utility to manage storage settings on Mac and Windows, eliminating the requirement for a subscription website with recurring monthly costs. That means customers can run a private network, totally disconnected from the internet. This is crucial for many security standards where computer networks can’t connect to the external internet.

When customers need to change settings, customers can use the Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 utility that’s available on Mac and Windows. The same utility works with all Blackmagic Storage products, including Blackmagic Cloud Stores and Blackmagic Cloud Dock. Just plug it in and go. That means setting it up is incredibly easy so they won’t need an IT person before customers can start using it. However, if customers want to customize their network, the utility software allows customers to modify the settings. The utility is also where customers set up syncs with Blackmagic Cloud.

“Customers have been looking for not only an affordable storage solution to back up their media, but also one that is private that they can have complete local control over,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 gives customers an affordable yet high performance solution for not only archiving completed projects, but for primary storage as well. It’s a great way of backing up a lot of media fast and a great way for customers to sync to Blackmagic Cloud in order to backup projects in DaVinci Resolve!”

Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 Features

Mount up to 8 x 3.5″ hard disk drives.

Compact 1RU rack mount design.

8 independent hard disk bays with media status indicators

Built-in 4 high speed 10G Ethernet ports.

Upload and sync media to Blackmagic Cloud.

HDMI monitor output with live storage status.

Optional security bar for locking disks in place.

Availability and Price



Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8 is available now for US$1,495, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography



Product photos of Blackmagic Cloud Backup 8, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design



Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com