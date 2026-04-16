Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 Update

New update adds camera control and monitoring with Apple Watch, support for ATEM camera control and support for Blackmagic Focus and Zoom Demands!









FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3, which is a new update for the software based digital film camera for iPhones. This new update adds support for camera control and monitoring using an Apple Watch, so customers can start and stop recording, and monitor the shot from their wrist. That’s great for when the iPhone is mounted out of reach. Also in this update is a new feature that adds support for ATEM camera control so the iPhone can be used as a live studio camera. Customers can even use the studio camera’s Blackmagic Focus and Zoom Demands when connected via the Blackmagic Camera ProDock. It’s like a studio camera!

Customers even get full tally and camera control as well as broadcast style lens controls over a single HDMI cable when connected to an ATEM Mini live production switcher. Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 is available now as a free download from the Apple App Store.

The Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 update will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2026 booth #N2502.

Blackmagic Camera unlocks the power of iPhones and iPads by adding Blackmagic’s digital film camera controls and image processing! Now customers can create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films. Customers get the same intuitive and user friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award winning cameras. It’s just like using a professional digital film camera! Customers can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or, record and upload directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry standard files up to 4K! Blackmagic Cloud lets customers collaborate on DaVinci Resolve projects with editors anywhere in the world, all at the same time!

The Blackmagic Camera Apple Watch companion app lets customers remotely control and monitor their iPhone from almost anywhere on set or on location. It’s perfect for situations where an iPhone is mounted out of reach or in a position where physically touching it would cause camera shake. Setup is easy as all customers need to do is install the companion app through the Watch app on their iPhone. Then from their wrist, customers can monitor framing and audio levels, start and stop recording and adjust key settings including exposure, focus and LUTs. Customers can even change lenses and control zoom! It’s a simple way to control and monitor Blackmagic Camera without ever needing to touch the iPhone!

Transform the iPhone into a powerful studio camera with remote camera control! When Blackmagic Camera ProDock is connected to ATEM Mini, video, tally and camera control are sent over a single HDMI cable, so there’s no complex setup. Customers can adjust camera settings such as white balance, ISO and shutter remotely, as well as trigger recording, all from ATEM Software Control. Plus customers can adjust focus and zoom! There’s even a DaVinci primary color corrector built in so customers can go beyond simple camera color balance, allowing precise camera matching and creative digital film looks during live production. For advanced use, customers can even add a dedicated ATEM Micro Camera Control panel!

The optional zoom and focus demands can be added to give customers broadcast style lens control with Blackmagic Camera! The focus and zoom demands have USB-C connections so they can easily connect to Blackmagic Camera ProDock. Each zoom and focus demand has 2 USB-C ports, so customers can daisy chain them, then connect them to the ProDock with a single USB connection. The design has an incredibly precise feel and gives customers very fine lens control, allowing customers to frame and adjust the lens without taking their hands off the tripod handles. The buttons can be customized so customers can assign different camera functions to them! Plus, hardware is included for mounting the focus and zoom demand onto tripod handles.

“We really want to help everyone use their iPhones in professional productions and to come up with new ways that the iPhone can be used,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The Apple Watch companion app does that because it means you can mount an iPhone anywhere and still have full control of it from your wrist. But the most exciting feature is the brand new support for ATEM camera control and the Blackmagic Zoom Demand and the Focus Demand. This means you can use the iPhone as a studio camera while holding onto the tripod handles to focus and zoom. It’s a real studio camera and it’s a lot of fun!”

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 Features

Camera control and monitoring with companion app for Apple Watch.



Support for ATEM camera control with Blackmagic Camera ProDock.



Support for Blackmagic Focus and Zoom Demands with Blackmagic Camera ProDock.



Support for full screen portrait mode HDMI output.



Front camera now supports portrait and landscape without rotation for iPhone 17.



Support for ProRes RAW stabilization in iOS 26.1 and above.



General performance and stability improvements.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 is available now as a free download from the Apple App Store.

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Camera, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Terry Frechette



terryf@blackmagicdesign.com

Tel: +1 (978) 337 0991