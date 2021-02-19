Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM Mini Extreme

New more powerful models of ATEM Mini include 8 inputs, 6 DVEs, 4 chroma keyers, 16 way multiview, 2 downstream keyers, 2 media players and more!

Fremont, CA, USA – Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Mini Extreme, a new massively larger model of our ATEM Mini live production switcher. This new model is our most advanced 1 M/E switcher that features 8 inputs, 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, a total of 6 independent DVEs, 2 media players, 2 downstream keyers, 16 way multiview, 2 USB connections and multiple HDMI aux outputs. There is also a new ATEM Mini Extreme ISO model which includes all these powerful features plus a more powerful recording engine that can record all 8 inputs plus the program for a total of 9 streams of recording. Both new models include a broadcast quality streaming engine for live streaming to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

ATEM Mini Extreme and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$995.

ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and innovative business presentations using Skype or Zoom. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live up to 8 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary.

There are loads of video effects too. All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so customers can use any streaming software while the ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Extreme models add live streaming and recording to USB disks. There’s also HDMI out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow high quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Mini’s compact all in one design includes both a control panel as well as connections. The front panel includes easy to use buttons for selecting sources, video effects and transitions. The source buttons are large so it’s possible to use it by feel, letting the presenter do the switching. Customers even get buttons for audio mixing. On the ATEM Mini Pro and Extreme models customers also get buttons for record and streaming control, as well as output selection buttons that let customers change the video output between cameras, program and multiview. On the rear panel there are HDMI connections for cameras or computers, extra microphone inputs, USB for webcam out plus an HDMI “aux” output for program video.

ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Extreme models have a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via their ethernet connections. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with simpler settings. Just select the streaming service and enter the streaming key. There are palettes in ATEM Software Control for streaming setup, plus streaming status is also displayed in the multiview. Streaming status is easy to understand as the data rate indicator shows internet speed required for the video format users are using. If users are technically minded, customers can update the streaming profiles in an XML settings file to load new services.

If users are doing live production on location then the ATEM Mini Pro and Extreme models support connecting an Apple or Android phone to the USB port to use mobile data. It’s also a great backup for the main Ethernet connection. Phone tethering works with the latest high speed 5G phones plus the more common 4G phones. The ATEM switcher will automatically detect when a phone is connected and switch its internet connection to use it, eliminating the need for changing settings. When connected, the phone will power from the USB port so it remains charged from the switcher. By using phone tethering and mobile data, ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Extreme become the perfect mobile production solutions.

The ATEM Mini Pro and Extreme models also support direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks. That means customers get very long recordings in the same H.264 video files with AAC audio that customers streamed, so customers can direct upload to any online video site, such as YouTube or Vimeo. Recording to multiple disks is also supported via a USB hub or Blackmagic MultiDock, so when a disk fills recording can continue to a second disk for non-stop recording. Record settings and disk selection are set up in ATEM Software Control and there’s a record status view in the built-in multiview.

The ATEM Mini Pro ISO and Extreme ISO models allow customers to edit their live event as they can record multiple video streams, including clean feeds of all inputs and program, all at the same time. Media pool images used are also saved with the video files. The video files include metadata tags such as synced timecode and camera numbers. Imagine re-editing their show with new color grades, effects and graphics. Even the audio sources are all recorded so customers can professionally remix their audio.

The ISO models also save a DaVinci Resolve project file, so with a single click customers can open their live production as a video edit. All cuts, dissolves and media pool graphics will be loaded. This means customers can fine tune edit points or even completely replace shots. The DaVinci Resolve Sync Bin lets customers select new shots via a multiview so it’s very easy to use. Customers can even relink to Blackmagic RAW camera files for adding professional color correction and finishing in Ultra HD.

With two independent 3.5mm stereo audio inputs, customers can connect desktop and lapel microphones. With 2 extra stereo audio inputs, customers can ensure a host and guest both have lapel microphones when doing interviews. Plus all models feature a Fairlight audio mixer with all HDMI inputs and both microphone inputs are all connected to the audio mixer so customers can live mix from all audio sources. The ATEM Mini Extreme also adds a headphone output.

Each of the HDMI inputs feature their own dedicated standards converter. That means ATEM Mini will automatically convert 1080p, 1080i and 720p sources to the switcher video standard. The HDMI outputs are a true “aux” output so customers can clean switch each HDMI input to the output. Plus the ATEM Mini Extreme models support 2 low latency direct loops. On the more powerful ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Extreme models, the HDMI output can be selected to display a full multiview.

The ATEM Software Control app unlocks the hidden power of ATEM Mini and allows access to every feature in the switcher. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. Although customers can normally connect via USB, if customers connect using Ethernet it’s possible for multiple users to connect to ATEM Mini using separate copies of ATEM Software Control on different computers. Customers can even save the switcher state as an XML file. If customers need clip playback, customers can even control HyperDeck disk recorders via Ethernet.

The built in “media pool” allows the loading of up to 20 separate broadcast quality RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos. Customers can even use still frames for complex effects such as graphic wipes. Graphics can be loaded via ATEM Software Control or downloaded directly from Photoshop using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in.

The ATEM Mini Extreme models include 4 upstream chroma keyers and this allows customers to build exciting virtual sets. With 4 independent chroma keyers, customers get a keyer per camera so customers can build a virtual set for up to 4 cameras. With ATEM Mini Extreme customers have 8 inputs, 4 to use for cameras and the other 4 can be connected to a virtual set computer for the rendered backgrounds. Or customers don’t need to move their cameras, customers can do fixed camera virtual sets by loading pre rendered still image backgrounds from the media players and media pool. Customers can setup macros to change cameras and load the correct background into the media players. Or even use a DeckLink Quad HDMI and live virtual set software.

In addition to 2 independent DVEs in the ATEM Mini Extreme models, there’s also a powerful SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 extra DVE layers plus a background layer, that all appear to ATEM Mini Extreme as an additional input source. Any ATEM Mini Extreme video input can be used for each SuperSource DVE, then it’s all layered together over a media pool custom background. SuperSource is perfect for doing multiple picture in picture displays with people being interviewed because customers can set up the effect before putting it to air, still keeping both main DVEs free for other tasks. SuperSource is just like having an extra multi-layer VFX switcher built in.

When doing larger live productions with multiple cameras, it’s very useful to see all their video sources at the same time on a single monitor. The ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Extreme models include a professional multiview that lets customers see all video inputs, preview and program on a single HDMI television or monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so customers know when each source is on-air, and each view also has custom labels and audio meters. Plus the ATEM Mini Extreme models allow customers to select up to 16 custom views. Multiview even includes status for recording, streaming and the audio mixer.

The ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that lets customers receive a H.264 stream from any ATEM Mini Pro or ATEM Mini Extreme and convert it back to SDI and HDMI video. This means customers can send video to remote locations around their local Ethernet network, or via the internet globally. That’s possible because it uses advanced H.264 codecs for higher quality at very low data rates. Setup is easy as the ATEM software utility can create setup files that customers can email to remote studios.

“These 2 new models of ATEM Mini are a massive increase in creative features and are now our most powerful 1 M/E switchers!” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “With our ATEM Mini customers really pushing the edge in live production, we feel they are innovating in new and exciting ways and inventing new workflows that we have never seen before. So we felt it was important to build a new model of ATEM Mini that would take the features well beyond what was available now, so our customers can continue to innovate with these new workflows. These new models are big, powerful and still incredibly affordable.”

ATEM Mini Extreme and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO Features

Features miniaturized control panel based design.

Supports connecting up to 8 cameras or computers.

Supports streaming via Ethernet or tethered phones via USB.

Tethers to 5G or 4G phones for mobile remote streaming.

Records to USB flash disks in H.264.

Two stereo audio inputs for connecting desktop or lapel microphones.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Internal media for 20 RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos.

4 upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma keyers for green/blue screen work.

2 independent DVEs plus SuperSource with 4 extra DVEs.

16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras, recording and streaming status.

Availability and Price

ATEM Mini Extreme and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO are available now from US$995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

