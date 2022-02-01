Black Friday Xfinity Deals 2022: Top Early Xfinity Mobile, Internet, TV & More Sales Reported by Retail Egg
Save on a wide range of Xfinity Comcast deals at the early Black Friday sale, including all the latest Xfinity Internet, Mobile & TV savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Xfinity phone, tablet & smartwatch deals for 2022 are underway. Find the latest deals on Xfinity iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & Motorola devices and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of 5G phones at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com)
- Shop the latest Apple iPhone 14 smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Shop the full range of Apple iPhone smartphones (iPhone 14, 13, 12 & more) (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (Xfinity.com)
- Shop Samsung Galaxy smartphones (S22, Z Fold, Z Flip & more) (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $500 on Google Pixel devices like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 & more) (Xfinity.com)
- Shop Motorola smartphones including 5G models (Xfinity.com)
Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:
- Shop top-rated Xfinity Internet plans (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to 34% on Xfinity TV and streaming plans (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to 37% on an Xfinity X1 digital cable TV subscription plan (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $20 on Xfinity Internet + TV bundle (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to 20% on Xfinity Voice Home Phone plan (Xfinity.com)
More Xfinity Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 7 & 8 and Watch Ultra & SE (Xfinity.com)
- Save on iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air & iPad Pro (11 & 12.9 inch) (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Xfinity Mobile Unlimited with two phone lines (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $100 on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones with Bring Your Phone (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Xfinity Internet plans (Xfinity.com)
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full range of live deals available at Walmart. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Retail Egg recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s free to use and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on also enables shoppers to gain exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can then be redeemed for gift cards. Retail Egg is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])