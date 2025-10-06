Black Dragon Capital℠ Leadership Team a part of Envoy to the Middle East to Strengthen Influence in the Region

The Firm’s Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. Leads the Effort to Support Portfolio Companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy, and identify opportunities, Underscoring Efforts to Forge Stronger Partnerships and Strengthen Economic Development in the Region

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Black Dragon Capital℠ (“Black Dragon”) has announced a week-long trip to the Middle East, including stops in Dubai, Qatar, and Riyadh among other areas. The Black Dragon Capital Envoy will include Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. along with key leaders from the region to support the efforts of portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy as they expand their key partnerships in the region and to discussion opportunities with regional leaders to identify future partnerships.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and is led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs and experienced technology leaders who emphasize a focus on intense operating experience leading to the ability to transform companies.

Grass Valley is a global market leader in media technology which empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. The company recently unveiled their transformative networking and infrastructure portfolio at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, which introduced a comprehensive suite of products designed to give broadcasters and media companies the freedom to evolve on their own terms. This follows the announcement of their partnership with NEP Group to raise the bar for live production by delivering the Middle East’s most advanced IP OB Fleet.

Grass Valley has experienced significant expansion throughout the Middle East and will continue strengthening key partnerships in the region.

Innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company Digital Joy, which delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation, will also be traveling to the Middle East this month to meet with key partners. Hernandez will be representing Digital Joy during this visit as the company has key projects in the Middle East and will be working closely with some of the most recognized organizations in the region.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is committed to remaining an active part of the communities they serve at a global scale. The firm’s continued support for its portfolio companies that are strengthening strategic relations in the Middle East reflects their deep commitment towards forging partnerships and contributing towards the economic development in the region.

Hernandez, who is the visionary behind the transformation of recognized media and technology companies like Grass Valley, Avid, Open Solutions, and Payveris, looks forward to another visit that can present significant opportunities for collaboration and meaningful discussions with key stakeholders in the region. He has been a partner to the region for over 15 years and been a frequent guest and keynote speaker in events from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai. Hernandez has been a part of some of the largest and most important sports and media events in the region.

“Our team is deeply committed to the communities we serve, and we are excited to be back in the Middle East as a full team for the second time this year. Growth in the region is promising, especially for media and technology. We are committed to expanding our significant partnerships in the region through portfolio companies like Grass Valley and Digital Joy,” said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Hernandez’ new book titled Digital Tsunami, which delves into the transformative impact of the digital era on industries across the globe and provides actionable strategies for businesses navigating this rapidly evolving landscape, is now available on Amazon.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), merging the cost-efficiency and consistent performance of hardware with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from cameras to integrated MAM solutions, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need—from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping the future of media production.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation. Our mission is to help organizations manage technology with ease while unlocking the power of their stories to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. With INSIGHT, we extend that mission into cloud governance, giving teams clarity and control over resources so they can focus on creating, sharing, and amplifying their stories.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Daniel Carles

Head of Marketing, Black Dragon Capital

dcarles@blackdragoncap.com

