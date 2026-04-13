Black Book Research Releases Poland State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026 Market Report

New Q1 2026 market briefing finds Poland has moved beyond basic digitization into one of Europe’s more advanced national e-health environments, with interoperability, workflow performance, patient access, AI adoption, and cyber resilience now shaping provider and vendor opportunity through 2030

Black Book Research today announced the release of State of Digital Healthcare IT: Poland 2026, a new Q1 2026 market report examining the next phase of healthcare IT modernization across one of Europe’s most nationally coordinated digital health markets.

The report concludes that Poland is no longer an emerging digital health market. It is a maturing e-health environment built on a strong national backbone for e-prescriptions, e-referrals, patient access, electronic medical documentation, and connected provider workflows. The defining characteristic of the market is the contrast between a highly developed national transaction layer and a still-diverse provider application layer, creating a new competitive phase in which success depends less on basic digitization and more on workflow effectiveness, interoperability, resilience, and readiness for AI-enabled care.

Black Book Research finds that Poland’s digital health market has already crossed the threshold from partial digitization to routine digital workflow in many core areas of care delivery. Electronic documentation, discharge information, e-prescribing, referral management, and related administrative processes are now embedded across much of the system. The next challenge is making those tools more usable, better integrated, and more operationally effective at the point of care.

The report highlights several market indicators underscoring the scale and maturity of the Polish healthcare IT landscape:

Poland reported 888 general hospitals in 2024, with 159.9 thousand beds and 7.57 million inpatient hospitalizations

Publicly funded ambulatory care included 27,265 outpatient providers, delivering 324.7 million doctors’ consultations and 35.8 million dental consultations in 2024

Poland ranked 6th in the EU in the Digital Decade eHealth Indicator Study 2025, with reported system maturity of 92%, compared with an EU-27 average of 83%

Centrum e-Zdrowia manages more than 50 central IT systems, with the P1 platform serving as the national backbone for e-prescribing, e-referrals, EDM, IKP, and related services

By October 2025, more than 20 million people had activated the Internetowe Konto Pacjenta, equal to 53% of all citizens

National cumulative volumes reached 2.47 billion e-prescriptions and 248 million e-referrals

Central e-registration had already been used by 1.6 million people, generating more than 2 million visits, before broader mandatory expansion in 2026

In the latest nationwide provider digitization survey, 89.1% of hospitals reported using electronic medical documentation for key clinical information, while 91.2% used electronic discharge summaries

85.4% of surveyed medical entities had implemented medical-event reporting, up from 54% in the prior year

AI remains early but is accelerating, with 13.2% of surveyed hospitals already using AI and CT image analysis the leading hospital use case at 33.9%

Cybersecurity has become a top operating concern, with 52.2% of surveyed providers reporting cybersecurity needs and 91.2% of hospitals saying they need stronger resilience against cyberattacks

In 2025, CeZ received more than PLN 1.25 billion in KPO funding for nine projects designed to accelerate digital health transformation, including AI tools, document digitization, and patient-access modernization

According to Black Book Research, those numbers show that Poland’s healthcare IT market is entering a more demanding stage. The central question is no longer whether records are electronic, but whether data, images, reports, and care events move fast enough and in clinically useful ways across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic providers, emergency services, and patient-facing systems.

The report identifies seven forces shaping Polish healthcare IT through 2030: deeper national digital infrastructure, stronger citizen-facing digital health adoption, interoperability becoming more important than basic digitization, AI scaling first in imaging and workflow support, access and scheduling becoming more strategic, cybersecurity remaining a board-level issue, and public policy continuing to shape vendor opportunity.

The market briefing also reviews a representative mix of domestic and international vendors active across hospital information systems, ambulatory platforms, imaging informatics, patient access, AI, interoperability, and related healthcare software and services. Companies highlighted include Asseco Poland, KAMSOFT, Comarch Healthcare, Mednow, CompuGroup Medical Polska, Nexus Polska, Alteris, Docplanner/ZnanyLekarz, Infermedica, Oracle Health Poland, Philips Polska, Siemens Healthineers Polska, and upmedic.

Black Book Research finds that Poland is not a winner-take-all hospital IT market dominated by one enterprise platform. Instead, it is a federated environment in which national infrastructure sets the operating framework and provider-side systems compete on workflow capability, integration strength, localization, and operational fit. As the market matures, buyers are increasingly rewarding vendors that understand public-sector workflows, reimbursement logic, documentation rules, and long-term national modernization priorities.

Qualified industry stakeholders and members of the media may download the full report at no cost at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-it-poland-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare competitive intelligence and market research firm that has surveyed and reported on healthcare IT, digital health, managed services, vendor performance, and industry trends since 2003. Vendor agnostic and mission driven, Black Book conducts transparent, methodologically rigorous research with no vendor interference, paid participation, subscriptions, conference sponsorship influence, or commercial fees tied to findings.

Its work is designed to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen provider satisfaction with IT and services, and support better patient and healthcare consumer outcomes at the lowest responsible cost. Black Book evaluates the full spectrum of healthcare software and services, including EHR/EPR platforms, interoperability, analytics, cybersecurity, patient engagement, consulting, outsourcing, implementation, managed services, and performance optimization.

In Poland, Black Book Research covers the full digital healthcare landscape across software and services, from hospital and ambulatory systems to imaging, interoperability, patient access, analytics, AI, consulting, and operational enablement.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

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