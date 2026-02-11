Black Book Research Releases “Brazil Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026” Report Highlighting RNDS Interoperability, AI Governance Readiness, and Cyber-Resilient Hospital Modernization

As part of the 700-page 2026 Black Book State of Global Digital Healthcare, this continuing series spotlights Brazil, one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for EHR adoption and interoperability software.

Black Book Market Research today announced the release of its new qualitative market report, “Brazil Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026: Demand Drivers, National Platforms, Standards, and Vendor Landscape.” The report details how Brazil’s acute-care providers and hospital groups are recalibrating EHR and digital hospital investments for the 2026-2030 planning horizon as national interoperability expectations accelerate and operational pressures intensify.

Brazil’s health system scale and mixed public-private delivery model are reshaping what “enterprise EHR” means in-country. Approximately 72% of Brazilians rely on SUS as their sole provider of health services, while tens of millions also use supplementary private coverage-creating parallel reporting, workflow, and integration realities for hospitals and health systems.

At the center of the shift is Brazil’s national interoperability agenda. The Rede Nacional de Dados em Saúde (RNDS) is positioned as the country’s primary health data integration platform, with policy momentum reinforcing participation requirements and identity governance.

“Brazil’s acute-care digitization is entering a new phase where interoperability is no longer an aspirational IT milestone, it’s becoming a participation requirement,” said Douglas Brown, Black Book Market Research. “Hospitals are being pushed to prove measurable throughput improvement, medication safety gains, and compliance-grade resilience, while also preparing for governance expectations around AI and cybersecurity.”

Key market signals and national momentum covered in the report

The 2026 report synthesizes policy and operational forces influencing EHR procurement and digital health roadmaps, including:

RNDS scale and acceleration: Public reporting cited 4.3 billion records accumulated in RNDS and 476% growth over three years , underscoring the rapid increase in national-level data exchange expectations.

Identity standardization push: Sector reporting describes federal action to formalize RNDS within SUS integration strategy and expand the use of CPF as a unique identifier for health records-raising the bar on patient matching and audit-ready governance.

Privacy and governance baseline: Brazil’s LGPD has been in force since September 18, 2020, elevating expectations for consent, security controls, vendor assurance, and defensible data-processing practices in health.

Procurement-ready framework: 12 evaluation dimensions for Brazil acute care (2026)

To help provider leaders, CIOs, CMIOs, and procurement teams structure shortlists and due diligence, the report introduces a weighted scoring framework across 12 practical evaluation dimensions, including:

Identity and patient matching readiness

Interoperability architecture and participation roadmaps

Clinical documentation and structured data strategy

Orders/results and departmental integration (lab/radiology/pharmacy/devices)

Medication safety and pharmacy workflows

Patient flow and operational command (ED/bed/discharge visibility)

Revenue-cycle and billing integration (coding, denials/glosa prevention, payer interchange)

Digital front door and communications (scheduling, check-in, results access, secure messaging)

Telehealth and hybrid care enablement

Analytics and operational KPI reporting

AI governance readiness (model lifecycle, oversight, auditability expectations)

Cybersecurity posture (IAM/MFA, logging, encryption, supplier assurance)

The report is designed for: Brazil’s:

State/municipal networks and public hospitals operating within SUS constraints

Philanthropic and university hospitals managing hybrid funding models and complex governance

Private hospital groups prioritizing operational throughput, payer integration, and patient experience

Regional and International Vendors and implementation partners aligning products and services to Brazil’s interoperability and compliance realities

The full report and supporting materials are available for download from Black Book Market Research's website

