Bitwarden Password Management Available in DuckDuckGo for Mac App

Now in open beta, the privacy-focused browser from DuckDuckGo includes a seamless integration with Bitwarden.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for both individuals and businesses, today announced a new integration that extends secure free password management to DuckDuckGo for Mac is now live, helping everyone operate more safely online.

Internet privacy company DuckDuckGo selected Bitwarden to be the first external password manager solution integrated into its Mac browser, now in open beta. The integration augments fast, secure, and private browsing from DuckDuckGo with end-to-end encrypted password management from Bitwarden for a simple all-in-one solution, bringing privacy and security by default to users everywhere.

DuckDuckGo for Mac also includes built-in features like Smarter Encryption, Email Protection, and automatic cookie consent management to help users protect their personal data from invasive third party-trackers.

Beyond this two-way integration with DuckDuckGo, Bitwarden gives privacy-conscious users access to:

The easiest way to secure sensitive information and sync across unlimited devices.

Bitwarden vaults built with zero-knowledge encryption, ensuring that all customer vault data remains protected.

Advanced features such as Bitwarden Send for encrypted sharing, two-step login, email alias integration, data breach reports, and more, all within the free version.

A thriving global community of users and security enthusiasts ready to help each other.

Security for all

Try Bitwarden as an individual across all of your devices for free, or upgrade to the Bitwarden Premium Account for just $10/year at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/

To enable your workplace, start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open-source approach to password management, Bitwarden allows users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—wherever you go and whatever device you use. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in over 50 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

