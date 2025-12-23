Bitrix24 Ends Tab-Switching Fatigue with New Centralized Mail Hub for Teams

Stop the cycle of scattered messages with Bitrix24 Mail, a unified command center that turns team email into an actionable task or client lead.

Bitrix24 today announced a major update to Bitrix24 Mail, designed to help teams work faster by keeping communication and daily work in one place. The new features turn the traditional inbox into a powerful productivity hub that keeps teams focused on growth instead of managing messy browser tabs.

For many teams, email still lives in a separate tab. Projects live elsewhere. Tasks live somewhere else. This constant switching slows teams down and causes missed details. With Bitrix24 Mail, teams can access all messages without leaving the workspace.

Bitrix24 Mail is a fully integrated tool within Bitrix24. It allows teams to connect their existing mailboxes – including Gmail, Outlook, and iCloud – directly to Bitrix24 CRM and task manager. By turning static emails into actionable tasks and leads, Bitrix24 Mail ensures that no client request is ever lost in a crowded inbox.

The updated Bitrix24 Mail focuses on speed, privacy, and team efficiency. Key benefits include:

Fast Team Onboarding

Businesses can now connect multiple corporate mailboxes across an entire domain in a single step. This bulk setup removes hours of manual work and allows new employees to start using their email almost immediately. Teams get productive faster, without added strain on IT or administrators.

Unified Dashboard with Built-In Privacy

All company mailboxes can be monitored from one clean, organized dashboard. Managers gain a clear overview of mailbox status and system health, while employee privacy remains fully protected. Supervisors can adjust settings and ensure connectivity without accessing the content of individual messages unless permission is explicitly granted.

Mobile Productivity That Keeps Work Moving

With Bitrix24 Mail fully integrated into the mobile app, email becomes a launch point for action. Users can instantly turn messages into CRM leads, calendar events, or tasks. Whether working remotely, traveling, or between meetings, teams can capture opportunities the moment they appear.

Customizable Permissions for Every Team

New flexible access controls allow businesses to assign predefined roles such as Manager or Supervisor, or create custom permission levels. This ensures each team member has the right level of access while maintaining security and aligning with the company’s structure and culture.

Smart Organization That Saves Time

Advanced filters and customizable tables make it easy to organize mailboxes and find critical information quickly. Instead of endless scrolling, teams can focus on high-priority conversations and client interactions, reducing mental clutter and improving daily efficiency.

Bitrix24 Mail is the hub where emails become tasks, leads, and progress.

About Bitrix24

Bitrix24 is an all-in-one work management platform that unites communication, collaboration, and customer management in a single workspace. It helps teams of all sizes stay organized, manage projects and client relationships efficiently, and focus on growing their business – whether in-office or remote.

