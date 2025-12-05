Bird River Announces Closing of $0.10 Common Share Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Bird River Resources Inc. (the “Company“) (CSE:BDR) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering“) of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares“) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,485,061.70.

The Offering consisted of the issuance of 14,850,617 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share. No finders’ fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering. The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital requirements of the Company. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day from issuance.

All currency references in the news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted. The Common Shares were issued by way of a private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the Offering, Entertainment Insurance Consultants, Inc. (the “Subscriber“) acquired 6,212,420 Common shares (the “Acquired Shares“) pursuant to a subscription agreement entered into between the Subscriber and the Company. The Acquired Shares beneficially held by the Subscriber represents approximately 7.60% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Subscriber acquired the Common Shares pursuant to the Offering for investment purposes and intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis. Depending upon a number of factors including market and other conditions, the Subscriber may from time to time increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, direction or economic exposure over securities of the Company.

This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Company is reporting and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bird River

Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based resource company focussed on advancing quality mineral exploration and development properties. The Company currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

