Bioz and Xenocs Improve Researcher Product Evaluation Through On-Page Publication Insights

Bioz, Inc. , a trusted scientific validation platform that transforms peer-reviewed publications into meaningful product evidence for suppliers and researchers, announced its partnership with Xenocs , a global provider of advanced X-ray scattering solutions for materials characterization.

Through the implementation of Bioz Badges across its product detailed pages, Xenocs is giving researchers direct access to publication-backed evidence as they evaluate products and solutions. The integration makes it easier for scientists to discover relevant literature and product-specific validation without leaving the Xenocs website. Early results demonstrate strong researcher engagement; Bioz Badge click-through rates are exceeding the average CTR observed across vendors using Bioz Badges. The majority of interactions come from Carousel Next Clicks and Full Text Expansion Clicks, indicating that visitors are actively exploring additional publications and engaging more deeply with the scientific evidence available.

“Clear, accessible scientific communication is central to how we support the Xenocs community,” said Emmeline Gaudard , Marketing Communications Specialist at Xenocs. “Bioz Badges help us bring relevant peer-reviewed publications directly into our product webpages, making it easier for researchers to understand real-world applications of our technologies.”

Each Bioz Badge dynamically surfaces relevant peer-reviewed publications, article excerpts, and Bioz Star Ratings. By bringing this information directly into the product evaluation experience, Xenocs is helping researchers make more informed decisions while showcasing the scientific impact and diverse applications of its technologies.

“We’re encouraged by the strong engagement with the Bioz Badges,” said Robert Taylor , Product Marketing Manager at Xenocs. “Researchers are actively exploring additional publications and full-text details. This gives them a more informed way to evaluate Xenocs solutions and the scientific work they enable.”

“Xenocs is demonstrating a strong commitment to connecting researchers with the evidence that supports scientific decision-making,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “The strong engagement with Bioz Badges shows the value of making peer-reviewed validation accessible directly within the product discovery experience.”

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Xenocs

Xenocs is a global provider of innovative X-ray scattering solutions that enable researchers and industrial scientists to characterize the structure, morphology, and properties of materials. Its portfolio includes small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), wide-angle X-ray scattering (WAXS), and ultra-small-angle X-ray scattering (USAXS) instruments, as well as associated software and services. Xenocs technologies help advance research and development across fields including nanomaterials, polymers, advanced materials, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy, and consumer products.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

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