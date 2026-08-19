Bioz and InvivoGen Elevate Scientific Discovery with an Expanded Digital Research Experience

Bioz, Inc. , the scientific marketing platform that transforms peer-reviewed research into evidence-rich product experiences, is proud to announce the expansion of its longstanding partnership with InvivoGen , a leading provider of innovative tools for immunology, cell biology, and innate immune research.

For years, InvivoGen has leveraged Bioz solutions to connect researchers with peer-reviewed scientific evidence supporting its products. Building on this successful collaboration, InvivoGen has expanded its digital experience with the Bioz Content Hub : a centralized, standalone destination that brings relevant scientific publications together in one intuitive research environment.

The Bioz Content Hub gives researchers a powerful place to begin when they are exploring a new scientific question, application, or product category and are unsure where to start. Rather than searching across multiple sources, visitors can browse, search, and filter peer-reviewed publications featuring InvivoGen products, helping them identify relevant research and evaluate product use cases with greater confidence.

Once researchers identify the product best suited to their needs, the Content Hub connects them directly to the relevant InvivoGen product webpage with Bioz Badges present. This seamless path from publication discovery to product exploration helps reduce friction in the purchasing journey, allowing researchers to move efficiently from scientific evidence to an informed purchasing decision.

“Scientific literature plays a critical role in how researchers evaluate the tools they use in their work,” said Annie Tiraby-Florette , Marketing Director at InvivoGen. “Our partnership with Bioz enables us to make that evidence more accessible and actionable. The Bioz Content Hub gives researchers an easy starting point for discovering publications relevant to their research, while creating a clear path to the InvivoGen products that can support their experiments.”

The Bioz Content Hub is continuously updated as new peer-reviewed research becomes available, ensuring that scientists have access to the latest publications featuring InvivoGen technologies. Early engagement across InvivoGen’s research content has already been impressive, demonstrating that researchers value a centralized, evidence-rich resource for exploring scientific applications and product validation.

“Making it easier for researchers to find the right information at the right time has been an important focus of our digital strategy,” said Emmanuel Gardette , Webmaster at InvivoGen. “We are very encouraged by the early engagement we are seeing across our research content. The Bioz Content Hub provides a streamlined and intuitive experience where visitors can discover scientific evidence and quickly navigate to the products they need.”

“InvivoGen has been a valued Bioz partner, and we are excited to see them expand their use of our platform with the Bioz Content Hub,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “The strong early engagement with their research content reinforces the value of making peer-reviewed scientific evidence easy to discover. Together, we are helping scientists move from questions to validated product decisions more efficiently.”

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About InvivoGen

InvivoGen is a global provider of innovative research tools that support scientists working in immunology, cell biology, molecular biology, and related life science fields. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including innate immune receptor ligands, reporter cell lines, recombinant proteins, antibodies, plasmids, selection antibiotics, and cell culture reagents. By developing high-quality, reliable tools for studying immune signaling pathways and cellular function, InvivoGen helps researchers advance discoveries in areas such as infectious disease, cancer, inflammation, vaccine development, and immunotherapy.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire