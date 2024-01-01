BioRender and Anthropic Partner To Bring Scientific Illustrations to Claude For Life Sciences

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioRender, the world’s leading AI-powered platform for scientific communication, has announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to integrate its extensive library of vetted, scientifically accurate icons and templates directly into Claude for Life Sciences. The integration addresses a critical challenge emerging at the frontier of AI-accelerated research: as artificial intelligence compresses decades of biological progress into years, human comprehension and communication speed are becoming the bottlenecks that prevent breakthroughs from reaching the real world.





BioRender’s platform, trusted by more than 4 million researchers globally—including 15 Nobel Prize-winning labs over the past five years—has created the visual language of modern science. By embedding these visual tools directly into AI workflows, BioRender provides the cognitive translation layer that lets scientists comprehend and communicate discoveries as fast as AI generates them.

“We are proud to be powering the visual communication needs of scientists using Claude for Life Sciences. For years, we’ve watched scientists struggle to render complex mechanisms, spending hours wrestling with design software or waiting days for illustrations,” said BioRender CEO Shiz Aoki, a former medical illustrator for National Geographic. “Now, with AI that might enable discoveries to happen at ten times the speed, effective visual communication is more vital than ever.”

Why Visual Communication Solves the Comprehension Bottleneck

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has predicted that AI could compress 100 years of biological progress into 5-10 years. But scientific breakthroughs don’t change the world simply by existing. They require understanding, validation, funding, and collaboration.

Since its inception in 2017, BioRender has been on a mission to accelerate scientific discovery by making complex research easier to understand and communicate. As AI transforms the research landscape, that mission is even more critical. From grant committees to regulatory agencies, scientific progress depends on people understanding complex concepts and systems quickly and clearly.

By embedding BioRender’s platform directly into Claude, researchers can now translate AI-generated insights into visual communication in real-time. From Claude, scientists and research teams can search BioRender’s library to quickly find scientifically accurate figures and visual content for presentations, posters, grant proposal figures, journal graphical abstracts, and more.

How the Integration Works

Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), scientists can search BioRender’s library directly from Claude. Scientists simply describe their needs and receive recommended scientific figures and templates in return. Examples include:

Figure Suggestions for Slide Decks : Describe an experimental workflow and receive curated icon and template suggestions tailored to the presentation context, from internal R&D reviews and stage-gate decisions to conference presentations.

: Describe an experimental workflow and receive curated icon and template suggestions tailored to the presentation context, from internal R&D reviews and stage-gate decisions to conference presentations. Grant & Funding Application Figures : Describe a research proposal or experimental design and receive scientifically accurate figure suggestions that clarify methodology and significance for grant reviewers.

: Describe a research proposal or experimental design and receive scientifically accurate figure suggestions that clarify methodology and significance for grant reviewers. Publication Figures & Graphical Abstracts: Describe key findings from a manuscript and receive template suggestions optimized for journal requirements, turning complex results into clear, publication-ready graphics.

“We’re building the infrastructure that prevents human comprehension from becoming the rate-limiting step in humanity’s most important decade,” said Aoki. “Major scientific breakthroughs are increasingly multi-disciplinary. When immunologists, computational biologists, and clinicians can all look at the same visual and immediately understand what they’re seeing, scientific discovery accelerates.”

About BioRender

BioRender is the world’s leading AI-powered platform for scientific communication. It is designed to bridge communication gaps across specialties, roles, and decision-makers that slow scientific discovery. By combining figure creation, presentations, graphing, analysis, and collaborative whiteboarding, it reduces the need for fragmented design and illustration tools, meeting minutes, and personal notepads. In biotech and pharma, BioRender bridges communication gaps across discovery, translational, and clinical teams, enabling scientists, managers, and executives to align more efficiently on decisions that move programs forward. In academia, BioRender helps researchers bridge communication gaps, from undergrads to PIs, across labs and departments, and among collaborators.

Learn more at biorender.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models purpose-built for business tasks. Visit www.anthropic.com for more information.

