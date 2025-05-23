BioNxt Solutions Reports Formal Notice from the European Patent Office of Intention to Grant Patent

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company”) (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience innovator specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce that the examining division of the European Patent Office (“EPO”) has provided formal notice of the EPO‘s intention to grant BioNxt its core patent without significant changes.

The Company’s core patent filing was a comprehensive application for the sublingual delivery of anticancer drugs for the treatment of autoimmune neurodegenerative diseases. This patent family provides numerous proprietary product development and commercialization opportunities, including BioNxt’s lead product, BNT23001, a sublingual thin-film formulation of Cladribine for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

“Confirmation of the Company’s flagship intellectual property asset in Europe is a major milestone for BioNxt,” stated Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt. “We expect the European patent grant to be finalized and published in the coming weeks. The timing is excellent as we can confidently prepare for the upcoming BNT23001 human bioequivalence study in Europe.”

BioNxt continues to advance the nationalization phase of the patent protection process at the European Patent Office and Eurasian Patent Organization, as well as with independent filing nations, such as Australia (AU), Canada (CA), New Zealand (NZ), USA (US), and Japan (JP). Securing nation-level patents around the globe will serve as the foundation for commercial opportunities for the Company’s pipeline of sublingual products targeting autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), myasthenia gravis (MG), lupus nephritis (LN) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company’s proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization eﬀorts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

