BioNxt Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

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BioNxt Solutions Inc. (CSE:BNXT)(FSE:4XT) (the “Company” or “BioNxt“) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units“) at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 (the “Offering“) pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing (“LIFE“) exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106“). Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company will issue up to a maximum of 6,060,606 Units at a price of $0.33 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000. There is no minimum Offering. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.bionxt.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share“) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the LIFE Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finder’s fees of up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company will issue to eligible finders non-transferable finder’s warrants (each, a “Finder’s Warrant“) of up to 6.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The Offering is expected to close before July 27, 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for conducting its European research and development and operations and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“). The Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering sooner and/or in one or more tranches.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next‐generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company’s proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin‐Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric‐Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient‐centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide. BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3.

For more Company information, please visit https://bionxt.com/ or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange’s website, www.thecse.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS NEWS RELEASE HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT“), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS ABSENT U.S. REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE U.S. REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES, NOR A SOLICITATION FOR OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. (“UNITED STATES” AND “U.S. PERSON” ARE AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the market conditions, general economic factors, management’s ability to manage and to operate the business, closing of the Offering on terms acceptable to the Company, the development and advancement of Company’s European operations, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

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