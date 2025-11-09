Bionic Bloom Announces Future of Veteran Mental Healthcare Through NEI – Now Accepting TRICARE
TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 8, 2025 / Bionic Bloom Wellness Collective and The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) are proud to announce an expanded access initiative to support United States Veterans seeking trauma recovery and nervous system rehabilitation through integrative mental health treatment – with TRICARE now accepted for covered services.
This marks a groundbreaking shift in veteran care accessibility and aligns with the national urgency to provide trauma-informed, non-harm-based, non-pharmaceutical dependent pathways for healing.
The announcement will formally be introduced at the Cannadelic Global Summit on November 9, 2025 in St. Petersburg, FL, where Bionic Bloom and NEI will lead multiple sessions on veteran trauma, nervous system biology, and integrative recovery models.
Our Clinical Position:
Veterans do not simply need symptom management.
They need repair.
Repair of identity.
Repair of relational safety.
Repair of self-trust.
Repair of nervous system collapse after years of adaptive survival.
Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT), developed and taught through NEI, provides this exact clinical framework – blending trauma-informed therapy, somatic regulation, psychedelic integration, functional medicine support, and consent-based nervous system recalibration.
“Veterans deserve access to care that honors the complexity of trauma – and supports long-term repair rather than long-term sedation,” says Dr. Angela Fisher, Founder of Bionic Bloom + NEI. “Accepting TRICARE allows us to bring this care to the heroes who were never given the chance to actually heal.”
What This Means For Veterans:
-
Access to integrative trauma treatment through TRICARE
-
Veteran-specific IOP tracks available through NEI
-
Access to psychedelic preparation + integration support
-
Somatic and nervous system therapies included
-
Veterans can receive non-shaming, non-pathologizing mental health care in a setting built around empowerment – not compliance
Event Details:
Cannadelic Global Summit 2025
November 9, 2025
2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets: https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
Media Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org
Contact:
Ethan Owens
ethan@bionicbloom.org
Tampa Bay, FL
https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/
SOURCE: Bionic Bloom
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire