bioEnergy Development Inc. Announces First Sale of Breakthrough Mobile Bioreactor for On-Site Waste-to-Energy Conversion

Florida’s horse stables to host first mobile bioreactor turning manure into energy and agricultural products.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC PINK:CNER) (“CNER” or the “Company”), a publicly traded pioneer in modular, scalable waste-to-energy infrastructure, today announced the sale of its first mobile bioreactor unit to a customer in Florida serving the state’s thriving equestrian industry.

“We’ve completed engineering on our first mobile bioreactor and secured a customer contract in Florida,” said Gary Bartholomew, Chairman and CEO of bioEnergy Development Inc. “This milestone demonstrates the disruptive potential of our technology – bringing syngas to energy production directly to the waste source, eliminating the need for costly hauling or centralized infrastructure.”

Unlike traditional waste-to-energy systems that require permanent installations and large-scale waste concentrations, bioEnergy’s portable bioreactor introduces unprecedented flexibility. The unit can be deployed seasonally or temporarily at horse shows, agricultural fairs, reclamation sites, and remote operations, transforming manure and wood waste into renewable electricity, biochar, and OMRI-certified agricultural products – right where the waste is generated.

In Florida, the bioreactor will operate in a hub-and-spoke model, traveling between major equestrian and agricultural events. The system will manage manure methane emissions while producing renewable energy, biochar, and REGENiCHAR, a branded OMRI-certified soil additive for growers. During events, syngas to electricity will be produced to power an integrated battery charging station for on-site use, to charge EVs, golf carts, and other equipment, further reducing emissions and the venue’s carbon footprint.

When not on the road, the bioreactor returns to a hub site on a horse farm, where it continues to process community-sourced horse manure and wood waste. The operation will integrate with a secondary processing system to produce USDA, OMRI, and CFIA-certified bio stimulants for agricultural and environmental applications.

The mobile bioreactor, priced at $1.5 million each, is designed to be towed by a F350 pickup truck or equivalent vehicle and can operate on a variety of waste materials. Buyers can configure their setup with optional equipment such as a syngas generator and conveyor systems, tailored to suit their site’s needs. Delivery of this first mobile system is expected in Q4 2025.

This sale marks a significant leap forward in decentralized clean energy solutions, offering an affordable, modular, and flexible alternative to legacy biochar or micro-nuclear systems. With strong margins, certified byproducts, and long-term syngas-to-energy offtake potential, bioEnergy Development Inc. is unlocking new revenue streams from waste – transforming an environmental liability into a high-value economic asset.

About bioEnergy Development Inc.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC: CNER) is a renewable energy company focused on commercializing modular bioreactor technology that converts organic waste-such as animal manure and timber industry byproducts-into clean syngas to energy and valuable byproducts. Through a flexible model of bioreactor sales and utility-scale operations, the company is accelerating the shift to decentralized, sustainable power production. BDI has secured manufacturing in Calgary Alberta and intends to expand engineering and development in the province of Alberta leveraging the vast amount of knowledge from the Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors to build scalable and reliable complex systems.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s future financial performance, as well as the Company’s strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. They are based on currently available information about the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Nothing in this release is intended to be an offer of sale or purchase of any securities nor a solicitation of any offer for the sale or purchase of any securities.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (formerly China New Energy Group Company)

For more information: www.bioenergydev.com

Contact:

info@bioenergydev.com

