BioBam Presents OmicsBox 3.4, Including CellKB’s Advanced Cell-Type Annotation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biobam–BioBam, a leading bioinformatics solutions provider, proudly presents OmicsBox Version 3.4 at the San Diego Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 32). This latest release introduces a range of enhancements designed to address the evolving needs of modern genomics and transcriptomics research.

A key highlight of OmicsBox 3.4 is the integration of CellKB, a robust cell-type prediction tool for single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis. CellKB streamlines scRNA-Seq annotation by simultaneously leveraging multiple references, enabling cross-species annotation, and offering continuous updates without requiring researchers to curate their references. This approach simplifies single-cell data annotation, addressing key challenges like reference selection while ensuring high accuracy.

To showcase this partnership’s benefits, BioBam and CellKB will host a webinar on February 13, focusing on how these new tools simplify cell-type annotation and accelerate single-cell analysis workflows.

Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO of BioBam, commented, “The OmicsBox version we are presenting this year in San Diego introduces significant advancements in single-cell and long-read transcriptomics and expanded microbiome analysis capabilities. With these developments, we aim to support our users in addressing these challenging research areas.”

OmicsBox 3.4 introduces major improvements, including a taxonomic classification for metagenomics using Silva, Greengenes, and GTDB databases, a redesigned PacBio IsoSeq pipeline, and new tools for combining transcriptomes with TAMA Merge in long-read transcriptomics.

These enhancements in OmicsBox 3.4 empower researchers to extract deeper insights from complex datasets with greater precision and efficiency. They also reaffirm BioBam’s commitment to bioinformatics innovation by providing cutting-edge tools that push the boundaries of genomic research.

About OmicsBox:

OmicsBox is a leading bioinformatics software platform designed for end-to-end analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and metagenomes. This user-friendly desktop application is efficient and powerful, enabling researchers to uncover valuable biological insights from complex omics data.

Trusted by top private and public research institutions worldwide, OmicsBox simplifies the processing of large datasets, streamlining the analysis workflow. Its modular structure provides tailored tools and functions for diverse analyses, including de novo genome assembly, genetic variation analysis, differential expression analysis, and taxonomic classification of microbiome data. OmicsBox also supports functional interpretation and offers rich data visualization capabilities.

The functional analysis module, featuring the renowned Blast2GO annotation methodology, is particularly well-suited for non-model organism research— a fact supported by over 15,000 scientific citations.

OmicsBox is compatible with standard PCs and laptops running Windows, Linux, or Mac, offering a seamless experience right out of the box.

About BioBam:

BioBam is a leading bioinformatics company specializing in innovative software solutions designed to accelerate genomics research. Committed to developing user-friendly and powerful tools, BioBam simplifies complex data analysis, enabling researchers to focus on interpreting results and uncovering new insights. By bridging the gap between state-of-the-art bioinformatics and applied genomics research, BioBam transforms intricate analytical processes into intuitive, interactive tasks that drive scientific discovery and innovation.

