Bilingual Canadian International School Enhances the Learning Experience with JBL Professional Audio Solutions

AV integrator PGI equips BCIS with battery-powered JBL EON ONE MK2 column speakers for a wide range of applications in and out of the classroom

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam––To support the music and arts programs at the Bilingual Canadian International School (BCIS), AV integrator PGI and HARMAN Professional Solutions equipped the campus with highly versatile JBL Professional EON ONE MK2 battery-powered column speakers.

Founded in 2009, BCIS was the first international school in Vietnam to use a Canadian-based curriculum, and has since built a reputation of strong academic excellence. Learning in both English and Vietnamese, the school’s 1,500 students enjoy a conducive environment for learning, critical thinking and collaboration supported by the latest classroom technology. To reinforce strong communication and creativity for the music and arts program, the school required a dynamic and easy-to-use sound solution that accommodated students and teacher’s various needs. PGI met these requests with a solution that included JBL EON ONE MK2 column speakers, a powerful all-in-one PA system suited for a wide range of uses.

With output up to 123 dB, smooth coverage and sonic clarity down to 37 Hz, the EON ONE MKII is a portable and comprehensive column-style speaker system that can support a wide range of activities for BCIS students and faculty, from performances and presentations to seminars and sporting events. Engineered with ease-of-use as the top priority, the EON ONE MKII also features a Triple-Tier DSP that allows users to choose between beginner, intermediate or advanced controls for quickly finding the ideal sound for users of any experience level. Along with the on-board controls, students and faculty can also wirelessly control the systems from their smart device thanks to the JBL Pro Connect app.

On campus, students can easily arrange multi-input musical performances using the EON ONE MK2’s XLR combo or Hi-Z inputs with optional 48V phantom power connected to a robust 1,500-watt amplifier for clean, distortion-free sound. Additionally, the EON ONE MK2 runs on both AC power and battery power for up to six hours, ensuring that the system will deliver optimal performance even in mobile or long-running events.

A spokesperson for BCIS noted how equipping students with the best systems to fuel their passion for music and the arts is a top priority for faculty and staff, and that the EON ONE MK2 is a finely designed product that checks all of the boxes. They thanked PGI and HARMAN for providing the school excellent and seamless audio solution to support a wide range of school activities.

“Providing BCIS with a multi-purpose system that delivers optimum performance, versatility and being able to facilitate and nurture the next generation of music talents makes working with BCIS a very rewarding experience,” said Amar Subash, Director, Channel Management and Audio Solutions, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “We would like to thank our partner PGI for giving us this opportunity to make a difference with JBL’s world class products.”

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

