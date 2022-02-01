BigCommerce Announces Integration with Sage 100 ERP Software to Unlock Ecommerce Opportunities for B2C and B2B Merchants

BigCommerce becomes one of the first enterprise-focused ecommerce platforms on Sage’s North American Marketplace for Sage 100

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a new partnership with Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology, to provide merchants with an end-to-end commerce solution, integrating their online storefronts to their back-office.

The integration of BigCommerce with Sage 100 ERP software empowers businesses to modernize their ecommerce presence and launch fully integrated B2C and B2B storefronts to reach new customers, increase operational efficiency and provide real-time updates and visibility for orders, customer information, invoices and more. BigCommerce is now one of the first enterprise ecommerce platforms to launch in Sage Business Cloud Marketplace for Sage 100 customers looking to sell online.

“BigCommerce is already a popular choice for our Sage 100 customers, and this integration delivers even more benefits for our joint customers,” said Regina Crowshaw, director of ISV strategy, sales and programs at Sage. “Now businesses have the convenience of a modern open SaaS ecommerce platform connected with significant Sage 100 accounting capabilities empowering them to scale their businesses, increase efficiencies with real-time updates at a lower total cost of ownership and ultimately provide a better shopping experience for their customers.”

BigCommerce worked closely with Sage technology partner ROI, Inc. and Sage to launch in Sage’s Marketplace. Utilizing ROI’s IN-SYNCH® solution to connect with BigCommerce, Sage customers looking to sell online for B2C and B2B can:

Easily define custom account hierarchies and price lists to show each customer exactly what they need to see;

Segment customers for pricing, product access and promotions without having to maintain a second site;

Leverage advanced payment options and capabilities;

View, track, and pay invoices online with the flexibility to split or consolidate invoices easily;

Use drag-and-drop functionality, custom product recommendations and headless commerce APIs to customize merchandising;

Sell where their customers are shopping by integrating with top marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon and Google Shopping.

“Our BigCommerce platform is key to efficiently servicing our wholesale customer base,” said Laura Blitz, head of the graphic design and IT department at Autograph Foliages. “With the IN-SYNCH integration between Sage and BigCommerce, our busiest season runs smoothly and more profitably.”

“BigCommerce is proud to be one of the first enterprise-focused ecommerce platforms featured in the Sage 100 marketplace,” said Sachin Wadhawan, vice president of tech partnerships at BigCommerce. “This partnership will deliver huge value for Sage 100 customers looking to streamline their ecommerce operations and improve the buyer experience through a modern commerce platform.”

To learn more or get the integration for Sage 100, click here.

