Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 5 Episode 7: How a bold retrofit at 55 Water Street is saving energy and cost for this green buildings leader

Watch Season 5 Episode 7: Big Things Are Possible: Scaling Sustainability

The journey to a sustainable future is built project by project, idea by idea. That means from small businesses to schools, hospitals and even buildings with their own zip codes. The lesson is the same: when creativity, collaboration and courage come together, big things are possible anywhere.

In this episode, we speak to Dan Palino, Chief Operating Officer of New Water Street Corporation; Scott Lewin, Energy Services Leader at Trane; and Holly Paeper, President of Commercial HVAC Americas at Trane Technologies.

We’ll hear how bold retrofits at 55 Water Street, the largest office building in New York City, are cutting emissions and saving millions. We’ll explore breakthrough solutions like thermal batteries and AI-powered energy optimization, why these technologies can be applied in buildings of every size and how culture and purpose fuel the creativity that makes these innovations possible.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Dan Palino, Chief Operating Officer, New Water Street Corporation

Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies

Scott Lewin, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies

Sydney Tharpe, Team Lead, Trane

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We’ll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

