Big Sky Audiology Launches “Improve Your Hearing Challenge” for Awareness Month, Marking One Year at New Billings Clinic

Big Sky Audiology marks one year at its new Billings location with the Improve Your Hearing Challenge during October’s National Audiology Awareness Month.

Big Sky Audiology is excited to announce our Improve Your Hearing Challenge, a limited-time program designed to help individuals with hearing concerns and current hearing aid users experience the latest in hearing technology.

Throughout October, which is National Audiology Awareness Month, you’re invited to compare your current hearing devices side-by-side with the latest Advanced Hearing Aid Technology. This no-cost appointment offers a unique opportunity to evaluate the benefits of advanced hearing solutions.

What participants can expect

During a personalized visit to Big Sky Audiology, participants can expect the following:

Screening and Listening Needs Review: We will conduct a thorough screening and discuss your specific listening needs.

Advanced Hearing Aid Technology Trial: Qualified patients will have the opportunity to test these technologies, which are designed to enhance clarity, build everyday confidence, and offer modern connectivity in various real-world environments.

Guidance and Support: We will provide comprehensive guidance on the fit, comfort, and daily use of the devices, including tips for Bluetooth® pairing and app usage.

For a limited time, eligible patients who switch to this new technology may receive a $300 manufacturer rebate per pair.

Billings Community Milestone

Big Sky Audiology is celebrating the first anniversary of its new Billings location, located at 2631 St Johns Ave #1, Billings, MT 59102. Since officially opening on October 22, 2024, this state-of-the-art facility has expanded access to audiological care for West End and greater Billings residents, offering convenient parking, modern diagnostic suites, and same-week appointment availability.

As a Big Sky Audiology spokesperson noted, “October is the perfect moment to check your hearing, protect it for the future, and hear the difference today. Our team is committed to evidence-based care and practical solutions that help patients stay connected.”

To book an “Improve Your Hearing Challenge” appointment at the new Billings hearing aid center location , please call 406-656-2003 or visit the Big Sky Audiology website.

About Big Sky Audiology

Big Sky Audiology offers comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and follow-up care for adults throughout Billings and the surrounding communities. The practice combines advanced diagnostics with personalized counseling to help patients protect their hearing health and remain engaged in daily life.

Media Contact:

Big Sky Audiology

2631 St Johns Ave #1, Billings, MT 59102

406-656-2003

info@bigskyaudiology.com

www.bigskyaudiology.com

SOURCE: Big Sky Audiology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire